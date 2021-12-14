tumors and autoimmune diseases “/ The study and doubts

As is known on the web, especially in the Covid-19 era, theories, data and alleged “easy answers” are found every day: however, what is advanced by the microbiologist and biotechnician industrial Gabor Erdosi it presents elements already discussed in recent months and which deserve an in-depth study and a comparison with what has emerged so far from official science.

The scholar presented a latest study (publication December 13, ed) in which he presents two main concerns about as many potential long-term side effects after double dose of the anti-Covid vaccine with mRna method (i.e. Pfizer and Moderna). First, the onset of autoimmune diseases; second, ‘tumors, especially soft tissue types’. Ertosi’s thrust, with immediate following of several “conspiracy theorists ”on Twitter, is it soon launched: «Does business opportunity management seem to anticipate similar developments?», and then again, «If you don’t accept that catching a cold is normal, whether it is a revolutionary infection or not, prepare yourself for high-risk autoimmune activation from each extra dose of vaccination with an outdated antigen. Increasing non-binding antibodies disproportionately is simply stupid. ‘

I raised concerns about two kinds of potential longer term side effects of repeated mRNA vaccination:

1. Autoimmune disease

2. Cancers, especially soft tissue types.

THE ‘ANSWERS’ OF ISS AND SAN RAFFAELE

The portal of the Higher Institute of Health, in the “fake news” section, months ago he replied to statements such as “Vaccines cause autoimmune diseases because they weaken the immune system.” How? Based on studies conducted by EMA, WHO and AIFA, the Institute replied “The ability to respond to antigens develops even before birth and a newborn’s immune system is perfectly capable of responding to thousands of antigens every day, many more. than those contained in vaccines “. With more recent and updated studies, the San Raffaele of Milan through the virologist Roberto Burioni he “responded” to the doubts raised, legitimately, by some scientists about potential long-term effects after a full course of vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna sera, which exploit mRna technology. “We must first start with historical evidence, which is incontrovertible: vaccines are the safest of all types of drugs. This is also true for adverse effects that appear within hours, days or weeks of administration, but it’s even more impressive when we look at the long-term effects – explains Prof. Burioni -. In fact, there are no cases of vaccines that have had undesirable effects that appeared later than 8 weeks after administration. Indeed, in general they manifest themselves, despite their rarity, within a few hours or days ». Not only that, concludes the San Raffaele portal in the information on Covid-19, “mRNA vaccines exploit a technology that is the result of decades of research and whose initial objective was the fight against cancer: to stimulate the immune system to better recognize cancer cells. Not only that, but the technology was advanced enough at the time of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic to have already entered the clinical trial phase for some types of cancer, showing a very high safety profile “.

