Tumors, final sprint for the #afiancodelcoraggio literary prize

Final sprint for #afiancodelcoraggio, a literary award created to tell the stories of men who live alongside women in the fight against cancer. Partners, friends, siblings, fathers or adult children interested in participating will have until February 28 to submit their testimony in a maximum of 3 thousand characters through the website www.afiancodelcoraggio.it.

The initiative, now in its fifth edition, was born with the aim of “give support and value to the male caregivers who accompany a woman in the care path“, as well as of”to make known the needs and wishes of patients“. Conceived and promoted by Roche, the award has obtained the patronage of ASL Roma 1 and Rai and counts on numerous partners including Ail (Italian association against leukemia-lymphoma and myeloma) and Favo (Italian federation of voluntary associations in oncology) .

From 1st March to 1st April, again through the website dedicated to the initiative, the public will be able to express their preference by attributing a like to a story. The three stories that will have collected the most ‘likes’ will be at the center of a project work as part of the writing course for young screenwriters ‘Create stories’, organized by the Anica Academy Foundation, the High School of Specialization in Cinema, Audiovisual and media entertainment, which will have to develop three subjects to be submitted to the jury. The latter, chaired by Gianni Letta and made up of 9 members representing associations, cinema, journalism and the institutional world, will decide the winner to become a short film / spot. A contest in the contest that can be followed on social networks and on the award site.