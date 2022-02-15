Tumors, in Italy at work on CAR-killer cells. Future Weapons – Medicine

The cells that promise to become future weapons against solid tumors are called CAR-killer: they are being studied in Italy and within two years they could start their experimentation on humans. The research is conducted in Italy, as part of the Car-T project of Alleanza Contro il Cancro, the national oncology network of the Ministry of Health chaired by Ruggero De Maria. The announcement comes on the occasion of the 20th World Day against Childhood Cancer, which is celebrated on February 15, the date chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to inform and address the problems of children and adolescents with cancer every year.

“This ambitious portion of the project coordinated by Professor Franco Locatelli, aims to implement new approaches at the preclinical level to extend the applicability of CAR-T cell treatment to non-haematological neoplasms, simultaneously improving the safety and efficacy profile of the approach. “, says Alliance Against Cancer.

“Thanks to the excellent work of the group coordinated by Professor Locatelli – explains De Maria – studies on pediatric tumors will be the first to be transferred to the clinic.

However, it is likely that, thanks to this program, clinical trials will also be activated on some adult solid tumors within a couple of years “. (ANSA).