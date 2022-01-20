Tumors: RNA ‘switches’ awaken the immune defenses – Biotech

New molecular ‘switches’ discovered to awaken the immune system’s sentinels against cancer: they are non-coding RNA molecules derived from what was once erroneously referred to as ‘junk DNA’.

The discovery, which could lead to the development of new immunotherapeutic drugs, is published in Nature Genetics by the research group coordinated by Beatrice Bodega and Sergio Abrignani, both of the University of Milan and the National Institute of Molecular Genetics’ Romeo and Enrica. Winterize.

The study was carried out in collaboration with the IRCCS Istituto Clinico Humanitas and the Humanitas University of Milan, the spin-off CheckmAb of the State of Milan, the Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda in Milan, the Polyclinic of Milan and the San Giuseppe hospital. MultiMedica IRCCS of Milan, thanks to funding from the Regional Foundation for Biomedical Research (FRRB), the Cariplo Foundation and Airc (Italian Association for Cancer Research).

The research, conducted on cells from healthy donors and on tumor tissues isolated from patients, shows that non-coding RNA molecules (considered worthless until recently) are actually fundamental for the activation and function of immune cells, in detail of CD4 + T lymphocytes.

These Rnas derive from highly repeated sequences in our DNA (the Line1 sequences) that have colonized the human genome, contributing to its evolution. In particular, the study highlights that Line1 RNAs accumulate in immature CD4 + T lymphocytes, while they decrease dramatically when these cells are activated.

Surprisingly, the CD4 + lymphocytes that infiltrate the tumors re-accumulate the RNAs of Line1: by silencing these Rnas in the laboratory, the researchers found that the T lymphocytes regain the ability to eliminate diseased cells. “We believe we have identified a potential new therapeutic target to combine with today’s immunotherapies,” explain Bodega and Abrignani.

“The future goal is to create a startup that can develop new therapies to awaken the silent immune system in the intratumoral microenvironment, so that T lymphocytes can again recognize and destroy cancer cells.”