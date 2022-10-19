Tune in to the Frequency is a company specialized in holistic medicine, which offers an effective method of bioresonance

Health is a professional area that has more and more specialized branches. However, in recent years, some different approaches have also emerged, proposing a concept of holistic medicine, from a vision much more closely related to the concept of well-being.

Tune in to the Frequency is a company specialized in holistic medicine, which offers this innovative approach in health care through its different treatments. One of the most outstanding lies in bioresonance, which offers an effective and non-invasive method for comprehensive health care.

Fight diseases before symptoms appear, thanks to comprehensive treatment

Bioresonance is a new concept in holistic medicine, which assimilates some notions of quantum physics, to relate them to biophysics and health care. From this perspective, each part of the organism has its own electromagnetic frequencies, which can be identified and regulated to harmonize the magnetic field of the organism as a whole.. When these particular frequencies are disordered, an alteration is generated in this magnetic field, which causes deterioration in the state of health and facilitates the appearance of diseases.

The contribution of bioresonance consists precisely in the harmonization of these particular frequencies, to generate and maintain a state of balance in health in an integral and preventive way. Their treatments work through electromagnetic bioresonance machines, which interact with the body through electrodes, through which they emit vibrations that, through the nervous system, travel throughout the entire body.. Thanks to its action at the cellular level, this type of treatment allows the identification of different infectious agents, such as viruses, parasites, fungi or bacteria, and alleviate the diseases they cause even before the symptoms begin to appear.

A very effective health alternative with the body

Electromagnetic bioresonance offers treatment for a wide spectrum of clinical conditions, including rheumatic conditions, gastrointestinal diseases, migraines and headaches, nervous system disorders and even, among several other conditions, some psycho-affective disorders, such as addiction problems. However, the greatest benefit of this health alternative lies in its comprehensive, non-invasive and harmonious approach to the human body..

This is highlighted by Tune the Frequency, one of the centers specialized in this type of treatment, which is characterized by providing complete care to the body, from a harmonization approach at a holistic level. Its operation progressively recovers that balance in a friendly way with the organism, unlike the strongly intrusive chemicals that characterize the conventional pharmaceutical industry or how deeply invasive surgical interventions can become. In addition, it has no medical contraindications, nor does it cause side effects of any kind, although its use is not recommended in pregnant women or people with epilepsy or pacemakers, so it represents a less risky and much more complete alternative to take care of health and well-being. general.



