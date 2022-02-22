Tungsten cubes: why they became a trend in the crypto world, what they are for and how much they cost

The tungsten cube concentrates a lot of weight in very little matter.

A gray metal, one or two centimeters on each side; 1.7 times denser than lead, extremely heavy for its sizewith a high density -comparable to gold- and frequently used in a wide range of industrial applications. Thus they can be described tungsten cube: a new obsession of the crypto world, which appeared a few months ago and -to a lesser extent- lasts until today.

Tungsten, also known as wólfram, wolfram or tungsten, is a chemical element with atomic number 74. It can be found in group 6 of the periodic table of elements. While the reasons why it suddenly became so popular in the cryptocurrency universe are unclear, many investors agree that “holding a cube of tungsten is a unique experience.”

Prices vary extremely: some can be purchased for USD 15, while others – larger ones – cost more than USD 3,000. These goods can be purchased in different portals, such as amazon or eBay. However, also they can be bought in Argentina and in pesos. There are already offers in Mercado Libre in which a 1-kilo tungsten cube is offered for $100,000. They can also be purchased in person at some stores dedicated to the sale of metals.

demand and fashion

In dialogue with Infobaethe cryptocurrency specialist Florence Benson stated on Tuesday that although “it is a bit on the decline”, to this day “there is still demand for the cube”. In that sense, he assured that “it is like all fashion: it goes up and down.”

According to their analysis, what is very interesting about tungsten is that It concentrates a lot of weight in very little matter. “A very small cube, one centimeter, can weigh a lot. It is the perfect metaphor of what a bitcoin or an NFT does (Non-Fungible Token): packs a lot of value into something very small.”

It is not inaccessible nor is it a rare commodity, it is “a very heavy metal that is used for industrial purposes”, affirmed the also sociologist in declarations to this medium. However, what happens is that in the crypto universe everything that is the community has a lot of weight, “fashion generates FOMO (acronym in English for “fear of being left out”, of missing something). And in that plane, “it becomes fashionable, it becomes all the rage and the speed with which it is adopted speaks to the effect that the community has to generate value and to sustain it”Benson noted.

According to Benson, what fundamentally explains the tungsten cube craze has to do with what is known as the Network Effect (network effect in Spanish): it is the effect generated by word of mouth, the generation of a trend. “The crypto universe moves a lot because of this, because the crypto world is so new and so volatile, that when something becomes fashionable it generates this barrage of purchases”, synthesized

How did the craze for tungsten cubes come about? The international media assure that it all started with a tweet from CoinCenter’s director of communications, Neeraj Agrawal, who on the last October 12 -as a joke- warned of a “shortage” of tungsten.

Neeraj Agrawal’s Twitter post.

After his post went viral, according to Coindesk, Midwest Tungsten Service (firm that markets tungsten sheets and tungsten wires for industrial uses, although it also sells the material in the form of cubes) saw a 300% increase in sales of these products and even cleared inventory from its Amazon store.

At that time, the furor generated among users forced the Illinois manufacturer to face a wave of “unexpected” retail purchases and evaluating new payment options. “Midwest Tungsten Service’s stock of tungsten cubes on Amazon is now completely out of stock, the director of e-commerce highlighted last October, SeanMurray, to CoinDesk.

The truth is that he tried a unprecedented jump in sales for a company that keeps most of its business from industrial customers: Most Midwest customers look to tungsten (symbol W on the periodic table) as a special metal that shields against radiation and distributes ballast.

The tweet from digital finance platform Arcane Crypto software engineer Torkel Rogstad.

One of the first collectors of these cubes, Nick Carter, he told Journal that the density of the cube offered a pleasant sensory contrast to the intangibility of the digital currency. “We are deprived of physical totems, so tungsten fills that hole in our hearts,” the investor outlined.

“Finally got my cube, after a full two weeks of shipping. The wait was heartbreaking, especially after realizing what I was missing. Two weeks without the intensity of density now feels like a distant memory, a past life, a bad life.”, he expressed for his part, Torkel Rogstada software engineer at digital finance platform Arcane Crypto, after receiving his purchase.

KEEP READING:

Bitcoin trembles: it was traded at USD 37,000 amid hacks and tensions in the markets

For the first time, the justice ordered the seizure of a digital wallet in a case for tax debts

For Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, the decline in cryptocurrencies will help the less viable fall by the wayside