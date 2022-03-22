‘Tunic’ arrives by surprise at Game Pass and is one of the essentials of 2022

Since it was seen in the already distant E3 of 2018, there was a great desire to tour the polygonal stages of Tunic. Already then, many media – including this very house – chose this adventure game as one of the most outstanding titles of the Los Angeles event. After a long wait, this independent title, developed by a single person, goes on sale today (and arrives by surprise at Game Pass), and points to ways to become one of the essential video games of the year.

The premise of Tunic It is quite a declaration of intentions. The game starts when a fox dressed in a costume reminiscent of Link, the hero of The Legend of Zelda, who wakes up on a mysterious beach. From here begins the exploration of an unknown kingdom, with its combats, its final bosses, its puzzles and, above all, its many secrets.

From the development of Tunic Canadian designer Andrew Shouldice, who for more than five years has worked alone to shape an adventure that continues to be a tribute to the classics of this genre, has commissioned it. The dedication that this game creator has poured into this personal project is evident in every detail of his world, but, above all, in the many secrets he hides. Abilities, invisible doors, paths, special items… References to Zelda and other adventure games from the 8-bit era go way beyond sword and shield.

One of the most brilliant details of the title is the curious system with which many of the secrets of Tunic, a series of pages scattered throughout the game world that reveal themselves to be the pages of an old video game manual (reminiscent of the NES ones). The great detail put into these pages scattered throughout the mapping is at the level of the rest of the world, some precious isometric perspective scenarios in which there is no lack of intense combat.

Image from the video game ‘Tunic’

Another pillar of the experience of Tunic is the soundtrack signed by Lifeformed, the artistic name of the duo formed by Terence Lee and Janice Kwan, who have already worked on titles such as FEZ or Hyper Light Driftertwo classics indie that share many similarities with the title that concerns us today. His music is the ideal accompaniment for a game that encourages curiosity, exploration and discovery like few others. Tunic He achieves it without indicating the destination, but leaving freedom, something that only great adventures achieve.

Tunic is out now for PC, Mac, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. The game is also part of Microsoft’s Game Pass service.

