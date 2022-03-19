Tunic review – AnaitGames

Tunic, “the Zelda-like little fox game” for friends, has been in the heads of gamers for a long time. Almost four years ago, during the E3 conference of a Microsoft that had not yet bought your family, Andrew Shouldice showed a little more of his first proposal with a trailer that was more flour than the previous year, during the PC Gaming Show of 2017. We all fell in love with those precious graphics in low-poly, of an adorable little fox that would personify our adventures and of a halo of mystery that seemed to surround the game in all its forms. Although it has already been seen in some other batch of demos, after many delays and almost seven years of development, we can finally say that Tunic is officially here.

Since its inception, and coinciding with what was seen in its test versions or the first trailers, it already reaffirms its great inspiration in The Legend of Zelda saga with our protagonist stranded on a beach, in the purest Link’s Awakening style. The references do not end there, because almost the first thing we will find is a small cave inside a mountain where our first weapon will be waiting for us that seems to shout «IT’S DANGEROUS TO GO ALONE» in our faces, with a simple stick as an offering to warm up. The inspiration, in fact, extends to the distribution of the buttons: we can equip that weapon on the X, Y or B buttons (of the Xbox controller) in the same way as any other tool or consumable in our inventory, in the same way that forced us to make these classic Zeldas, something that can weigh more than necessary when it comes to speeding up the use of some key objects that allow us to advance. The view from above (in this case isometric), the design of its mapping or the scheme of its objectives are not left out in what is reminiscent of the Nintendo franchise, but that does not mean that the game lacks its own charisma.

It’s not easy for a studio to debut in the industry with a solid and attractive identity, but I can’t help but think of a comparison with the premiere of Super Meat Boy. Edmun McMillen also launched into development almost alone, with a title clearly inspired by another iconic Nintendo saga such as Super Mario Bros., to the point of sharing acronyms. The base is evident and this time it is nothing more than a two-dimensional movement together with a jump button, but its platform game was able to stand out on its own thanks to its difficulty, its fluidity and its frenzy, marking its own identity with a tone and style that would end up marking a universe as big as that of The Binding of Isaac. In the absence of a magic ball to show us the future, what can already be assured is that Shouldice is not satisfied with remaining a forgettable clone either, and proposes a reimagining of the Zelda premise by contributing its own personality, so overwhelming that it stands out By itself.

This personality is based on detail, on the mysterious, on the intriguing of what Tunic has to offer, on a feeling of adventure and discovery, always under the unknown and overwhelming of an environment that will not make things easy for us. From the very beginning we can confirm that the game practically lacks texts, or at least some that we can understand, because the posters that we can find out there are written with completely illegible runes. All this, together with the enveloping, ominous and ambient music of Terence Lee (Lifeformed), make up a feeling of vulnerability, of being lost in a complex universe that works completely independently of us and does not do much of its part to give us the hand.

Our only ally here, and it is what for me represents a role (hehe) almost as a main character, is the instruction manual that we will have access to from the beginning. The manual, yes, will only have the pages that we have found scattered around the world of Tunic, and initially it acts as a tutorial on the controls and a basic guide to the environment, menus and enemies. The manual is, for all intents and purposes, what Shouldice would have wanted to include physically with the game disc, and it is done with the greatest detail both in its design and in the pen annotations written on some pages, even going by movement as we move from one sheet to another. However, and although sometimes this little guide will be practically essential to advance in the main thing (and for a few secret things), something that will make us learn things about your world throughout the course of our adventure. However, it will not make it easy for us: the information will mix texts in our language with the apparently illegible runes of the game, so sometimes it will require us to take out our own paper to carry out our own investigation.

The requirement that Tunic proposes, furthermore, takes her to all the facets that make up her personality. The important thing missing here, as you can imagine, is the combat, probably one of the most surprising features of the game based on such a friendly visual style, in contrast to a latent hostility towards the player in many of its dimensions. It seems clear that in this sense it drinks from the last stage of From Software (sorry for the darksouls reference), not only with a level design with shortcuts, bonfires and its own licenses playing with perspective and hidden paths, but also in the weights and the rhythms of their fights.

Of course, Tunic’s is by no means a combat system with such depth, since there is only one sword available beyond the few bombs, spells or decoys that we want to use, but at all times we will have to be attentive to our enemies and even the most harmless putty can put us in trouble. It’s also not worth bursting the dodge button here, because if our stamina bar empties we won’t be able to run or parry blows with the shield, and to make matters worse, enemy attacks will do more damage to us. However, while it is true that most of the minions will become more manageable as we level up our attributes, the difficulty of some bosses will be what really tests us and will force us to keep our eyes open and our reflexes activated. , and may even cause a punctual jam. And answering the most important question: yes, it has a button parrybut its slowness and short duration on enemies while stunned make it generally not worth the risk.

In general, the title of Shouldice keeps the level of severity high even in the way of advancing itself, based on the fact that at no time are we explicitly told where we should go in each situation (something that this almost total lack of texts), so the only thing left for us is to be guided by our own curiosity. Peeking into a new area with fluttering flower petals, sticking your nose into a conveniently placed mysterious cave or even feeling smarter than you should be when you defy the isometric perspective and sneak into a secret passage behind some trees are some of the examples that come to mind. will motivate you to continue crossing the winding landscapes of Tunic.

Its own creator explains that the idea is to put on the table all that accumulation of clues and visual stimuli to arouse the aforementioned curiosity of the player, with the clear objective of transmitting a feeling of real exploration and a sensation of surprise with each new discovery. With everything else, it is clear that he has achieved his purpose: investigating, unveiling and solving the ins and outs of his mysterious universe are the greatest rewards of his own difficulties. Because in Tunic the prize of discovery is found in each of the bits of the manual that we are completing, in reaching that chest that seemed so unattainable or the pleasure of knowing that we are in a new dungeon for the first time, not counting, of course, the infinity of secrets that your world awaits. With this launch, Finji continues to establish itself as one of the best independent publishers while reaffirming an enormous ability to recognize talent; and Shouldice himself, for his part, debuts as one of the new pillars of the panorama indie and an author who will hopefully export Tunic’s unique personality to his future projects.