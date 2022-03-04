Today has been starring Xbox Game Pass, the video game subscription service. In the absence of knowing which games will join the service in March, the last game of February has joined the service today, being none other than Alice: Madness Returns.

However, it seems that not all the news has been positive. Several years ago, the existence of Tunic, an indie game that existed thanks to the support of ID@Xbox, was announced. Since its announcement, it was confirmed that the game would be exclusive to Xbox and PC, but since then it was not clear if it would reach the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Finally, today it has been confirmed that Tunic will not finally come to Xbox Game Pass.

Tunic will not finally come to Xbox Game Pass

It has been the study that will publish the title, Finji, which has confirmed through his official Twitter account what Tuinc will not finally come to Xbox Game Pass. The company responded to a user who asked about the possibility of seeing the little fox as part of the Microsoft service catalog, to which the company replied that it would not.

Logically, it is something that cannot surprise anyone, since at no time was it confirmed that Tunic would reach Xbox Game Pass. However, there are some users who hoped that the arrival of the title would finally be confirmed, especially after seeing the latest gameplays that came out of the game.

Tunic will arrive on Xbox and PC consoles on March 16.