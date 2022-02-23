Tunisia bans ‘Death on the Nile’ from theaters over Gal Gadot appearance

Jewish Link – Tunisia withdrew from theaters a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, following protests over alleged normalization with Israel, officials said Wednesday, the agency reported. AFP.

death on the nilefrom the British director Kenneth Branaghalready banned in Kuwait and the Lebanon for the same reason, it will no longer be shown in cinemas in this country in the north of Africasaid the press office of the ministry.

Cinemas had been showing the film since February 9 but, following protests, the ministry and the visual arts authority agreed to ban it, activists and Tunisian media said.

“The lead actress in the film is Israeli, she was trained in the army [israelí] and supports the colonization of the Palestinian territory,” he said. Kaouther Saida Chebbileader of an anti-Zionist women’s movement.

the cinemas of Tunisia confirmed to the AFP that they will no longer show the film.

Tunis, which hosted the Palestine Liberation Organization from 1982 to 1994, has a long history of supporting the Palestinian cause.

In 2017, he banned the film wonder-womanalso starring Gadot.

