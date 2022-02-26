Tunisia leaves the poster “Death on the Nile” in support of the Palestinian cause

Tunisia (AFP) – The American film “Death on the Nile”, in which Israeli actress Gal Gadot plays the leading role, has been pulled from theaters in Tunisia after protests by pro-Palestinian activists, an official source said Wednesday.

Screened from February 9 – the international premiere day of this new version – in various cinemas in Tunisia, the film, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Agatha Christie, has been deprogrammed by decision of the country’s Ministry of Culture North African

“The main actress of this film is an Israeli who was trained in the ranks of the Zionist army and who supports the colonization of the Palestinian territories,” Kauther Saida Shebi, one of the main activists in favor of the boycott, told AFP.

According to it, a rally scheduled for this Wednesday before a large cinema in the capital Tunis, where the film was shown, was canceled after the ministerial announcement.

Posters for the film could still be seen on the marquees of some cinemas in the Tunisian capital, but those responsible for the theaters confirmed to AFP that this ‘thriller’ was effectively deprogrammed.

Gal Gadot had supported in the summer of 2014 on her Facebook page the deadly offensive launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave.

During that war -in which 2,251 Palestinians died, mostly civilians, while on the Israeli side there were 74 fatalities, most of them soldiers-, the actress praised the Israeli army and attacked the armed Islamist movement Hamas, which rules Gaza.

In 2017, Tunisia had banned another film, “Wonder Woman”, in which Gadot was also the protagonist.

The North African country, which between 1982 and 1994 hosted the headquarters of Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), expresses its firm support for the Palestinian cause and refuses to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, as Yes, other Arab countries have done it in recent years.

For the same reasons, “Death on the Nile” has been banned in Kuwait and Lebanon in particular.

