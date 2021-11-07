Tunisia: Sfax submerged in waste, ‘catastrophic situation’ – Africa

(ANSA) – SFAX, 06 NOV – Streets invaded by garbage, bad smells: in Sfax, the second largest city and economic center of Tunisia, residents and NGOs today launched a cry of alarm about the mismanagement of waste in the country. Mountains of garbage bags, smelly and covered with flies, have been accumulating for more than 40 days in different districts of the city, including near hospitals, shops and schools.



“The situation is more than difficult, it is in the strict sense catastrophic”, denounces Mohamed Boujalabane, who lives in Sfax, a center of over one million inhabitants. “Due to bad smells and flies, we can hardly work anymore, we complained in the Municipality but to date there is still no solution”, adds the butcher Rabeh Abid. After the closure of the main landfill in the Aguereb region at the end of September, the municipalities “refuse to collect the waste until the state has found solutions,” Hamdi Chebâane, waste recovery expert for the consortium of environmental associations told AFP. ‘Green Tunisia’. The result is that “this region is currently experiencing a catastrophic environmental situation,” he explained.



According to local media, this landfill was closed after protests against the dumping of chemical waste on a site, intended only for household waste. On 21 October, the Minister of the Environment, Leila Chikhaoui, on a visit to Sfax, proposed to the municipalities of the urban district of Sfax the creation of other spaces for the collection and treatment of waste, away from homes, to store them at least temporarily, but this temporary solution was rejected by the residents.



Waste treatment difficulties are recurrent in Tunisia, where most of the 2.5 million tonnes of waste collected each year is landfilled, untreated or incinerated, and only a small amount is recycled, according to several organizations. international. (HANDLE).

