Tuntún, leader of a dangerous criminal organization in eastern Puerto Rico, arrested

Police arrested tonight Delwin Berrios Navarro, alias “Tuntúnagainst whom there are charges of first-degree murder, a spokesperson for the Uniformed informed El Nuevo Día.

Berríos Navarro, who is accused of being the leader of a criminal gang linked to over eight murders that occurred in Humacao, Yabucoa and San Lorenzo, was captured on a mountain in San Sebastián, although the Police did not specify near which neighborhood or sector it occurred. the operative. La Uniformada added that the agents who carried out the arrest also seized a semi-automatic pistol at the time of the intervention.

The Police will offer details about this operation at a press conference this Friday at the Hato Rey Command.

The group of gunmen commanded by Tuntún is charged with the murder of Juan R. Aponte Figueroa23 years old, in the back of the field of the Martorell plots, in Yabucoa, on July 3, 2021.

This crime in particular caught the attention of the public, since A video circulated on social networks captured the sounds of the shooting, very close to where a youth basketball game was taking place.

The other murder occurred on April 30 of this year, when he was shot Luis Angel Ortiz Castro, in the Calabazas neighborhood of Yabucoa. This 27-year-old was listed as a main witness in a case against Tuntún.