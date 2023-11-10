Tuohy family says Michael Oher received $138K in blind side income

The Tuohy family paid Michael Oher more than $138,000 from the proceeds of the film “The Blind Side,” according to documents filed in Shelby County (Tennessee) Probate Court, which refute part of Oher’s lawsuit against the family.

Ohr said in a court petition filed in August that he received no money from the film and that Tuohys and his two children made millions of dollars from the film rights.

But as part of the ongoing lawsuit, the Tuohys filed court records Wednesday showing they paid a total of $138,311.01 between 2007 and this year.

The documents show that after paying a 10% commission, a third of the net income was paid to Ohr, 37. According to court records, a check for $8,526.80 from 2021 and a check for $117.30 from 2022 have not cleared.

Ohr spokesman Julian Wortman said the former NFL player had no comment.

In her lawsuit, filed on August 14, Ohr accused Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy of defrauding her of money while they were working as her guardians. The conservatorship ended last month.

Why did Michael Oher dream of Touhis?

The Touhys took him in when he was 16 and homeless and provided financial support as he became a football star. Their relationship inspired the blockbuster film starring Sandra Bullock, which premiered in 2009 and grossed over $300 million.

Missing from the film: When Ohr was 18, Tuohys became his guardian when he and Ohr signed court documents. The lawsuit filed by Ohr claimed she was duped into signing guardianship papers – which allowed the Tuohys to control her finances – and that she thought the family was adopting her.

The Tuohys have said they had no intention of adopting Ohr and court records filed Wednesday say they spent thousands of dollars of their own money on Ohr while he attended high school and college.

Through his lawyers, Tuohys has called Ohr’s lawsuit a “shakedown” and “transparently ridiculous.”

According to Spotrac, Oher, an offensive lineman, earned more than $30 million during his eight-year NFL career that ended in 2016. The Touhys have stated that they have made more than $200 million from selling several fast food restaurants.

Both parties have subpoenaed financial records from each other.

While the financial dispute continues, a Tennessee judge said last month she was terminating the conservatorship and the Tuohys said they had no objection.

What did the judge say about the Michael Oher conservatorship?

Judge Kathleen Gomes, who is hearing the case, has expressed concern.

An Associated Press report said Gomes was upset that a guardianship agreement was never reached. According to the Associated Press, Gomes said that, in his 43-year career, he had never seen such an agreement with someone who was not disabled.

“I can’t believe it happened,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Ohr’s court petition alleges that no accounting has been filed regarding the payments Ohr received during the 19 years of the conservatorship.

“This shows that the court is sleeping,” Syracuse University law professor Nina Cohn told USA TODAY Sports. He added, “If, in fact, no accounting was provided, it is detrimental not only to the patrons but also to the patrons.” court system.”

The petition also alleges that in the contract between 20th Century Fox and the Touhys and Ohr, the attorney listed to receive contracts and payment notices for Ohr was Debbie Brannon, a close friend of the family, who is the attorney of record in the conservatorship. are also. Ohr.

Cohn noted the conflict of interest, saying, “This should raise a big, red flag.”

Cohn said, “Here, where you have someone who appears to be — again, only if these allegations are true — representing both the petitioners for guardianship and the person for whom they are petitioning for guardianship. So it’s a bit worrying.” “Because it’s like representing the defendant and the plaintiff in the same lawsuit.”

Is ‘The Blind Side’ a true story?

Parts of this are true: Ohr was homeless when he moved in with the Tuohys and struggled academically before they provided him with a teacher.

It was clearly a sweet relationship as he developed into a coveted high school recruit, a college All-American, and a first-round NFL pick.

oher was 23 years oldthird Overall selection of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens in 2013 and also played for the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers before his NFL career ended.

But Ohr has said that the filmmakers did not accurately portray his intelligence – he made the honor roll at Ole Miss – and did not depict his football ability before moving in with the Tuohys.

Contributed by: Chris Bumbaka