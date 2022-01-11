Turbo Milan in Venice in the name of Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao

Milan won three key points by clearly beating Zanetti’s newly promoted Venezia 3-0 at the Penzo stadium. The usual Zlatan Ibrahimovic (who gets forgiven after the mistake from the spot last day against Roma) opens the scoring after only 2 minutes of play on an assist from Leao’s kiss. Then Theo Hernandez (the best of his together with the Portuguese ace ex Lilla) climbs to the chair who, after a beautiful descent on the left wing, converges in the center and manages to put Sergio Romero at the near post with a precise left-handed shot. 2-0 in the first minutes of the second half. Virtually closes the games the same French full-back who on a penalty (granted for a touch of hands on a clear chance from a goal in which Venice also remains in 10 men for Svoboda’s expulsion) brings the result to 3-0 in the 60th minute.

WITHOUT STAINS – The Rossoneri confirm themselves in a very encouraging state of form and start with their foot on the accelerator, finding the goal in the first 15 minutes of play (today even after only 120 seconds) from three consecutive games. The pair of unprecedented power plants Gabbia-Kalulu is not making us regret the absences of Tomori and Romagnoli, who are still unavailable to date. Florenzi is proving to be a very useful player and his performances are constantly growing, a symptom of the fact that he is increasingly becoming a protagonist in the game mechanisms of the Pioli chessboard. Worthy of note, finally, encouraging signs from the French midfielder Bakayoko, who started against the lagoon, author of a good performance in midfield.

TURBO – With his brace Theo certainly deserves a place on the front page. The Rossoneri side continues to show tranquility and a lot of concentration in the defensive phase, in addition to the usual skills overflowing forward. One player who was really missing from Mr. Pioli, however, is Rafael Leao. The Portuguese talent, after having found the goal as a substitute against the Giallorossi, started off against Venezia after a month of absence due to injury and was the protagonist of Milan’s first two goals. On the 1-0 goal he went away quickly on the left wing and, from the back, served a chocolate for Ibrahimovic who only had to push the easiest of scoring into the net. On the action that leads Milan to 2-0, he frees himself in midfield and produces a perfect through ball for the insertion of Theo Hernandez who concentrates and scores. His jerks and changes of direction in speed on the wing prove to be absolutely fundamental for the Rossoneri’s game. The ability to jump the ball and chain man and open the gas whenever he finds space make him an unpredictable player and one of the most promising young players in Europe in his role. After the expectations not fully paid in recent seasons. this year Rafa is confirming himself as an absolute level winger, grown in personality and confidence, and is absolutely repaying the trust of coach Pioli, Maldini and Massara, who fully believe in his abilities and his potential.

by Jacopo Rossi.