Turbulence of “nightmare” in Aerolineas Argentinas flight leaves 12 injured

(CNN) –– A transatlantic flight of Aerolineas Argentinas ended up becoming a “nightmare” due to turbulence so strong that it left at least 12 people injured. Passengers even recounted how they hit the ceiling and floor of the plane.

Flight R1133, a twin-engine Airbus A330-200 aircraft, took off around 8:00 p.m. on October 18 from Madrid and had mid-flight problems on its way to Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires.

According to posts on Twitter, passengers were taken by surprise when the plane lurched up and down, throwing people and objects all over the plane.

“Well, there was some turbulence where we weren’t told to put on our seatbelts and everyone went flying,” one passenger wrote, posting on Twitter with the user. adrianceitor_.

“Even the stewardesses down the aisle.”

He also described some people’s heads hitting the surfaces of the plane. “The last seven hours of the flight were a f***ing nightmare,” she added.

An image shared on Twitter shows passengers clutching their heads in apparent distress after the turbulence, as they are seen scattered across the plane’s floor. Another photo showed what looked like a tangle of oxygen mask tubes hanging from the ceiling.

A woman with apparent injuries to her nose caused by the incident. (Credit: Winston Dunhill)

In one photo, a woman can be seen with bandages around what appeared to be wounds on her nose.

In a statement, Aerolineas Argentinas said three people were left for “careful observation” after the plane landed in Buenos Aires, while another nine were treated for “minor injuries.”

“According to the information provided by the crew, the seat belt lights were on and the corresponding announcement was made,” the statement read. “The passengers who were most injured, and those who had to be transferred, were not wearing Put your seatbelt on at the time of the turbulence.”

The airline said the “incident” occurred over the Atlantic Ocean as the A330 carrying 271 passengers and 13 crew members was approaching South America. “An evaluation of the aircraft showed no significant damage to its structure,” it added.

