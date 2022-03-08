Turin, 29 games without penalties in favor: this is what is missing for the record

The grenade in the wake of Udinese in 2019/20 when they never kicked from eleven meters

Nine months without a penalty in favor. Precisely 29 Serie A matches have passed since Torino last kicked from eleven meters in the league. It was last season’s Spezia-Torino 4-1 that “gave” a very tense final to the team coached by Nicola at the time fighting for salvation: Belotti scored from the spot but was not used to reopen the game in favor of a Toro very blocked by relegation nightmare. From that moment on, nothing. 29 games have passed and at home Toro is a record at least as regards the Cairo era: the longest streak, recorded from April to December 2007, was 26 games. But the current one cannot be considered an absolute record, because there is a precedent regarding Udinese and which dates back to 2019/20 when the Friulians even for 49 games they had not had a penalty in favor. Zero just for the whole ’19 / ’20 season. Long before, between 1993 and 1994, Fabio Capello’s Milan remained for 47 games without penalties in favor. The grenade fans certainly hope that the Bull does not come to match these incredible statistics.

THE REASON – The issue of the absence of penalties in favor has returned to great relevance after against Bologna there was obviously the clear possibility that this negative trend would stop, but the referee Massimi he preferred to overlook the Skorupski-Medel mess. With this episode removed, however, we need to investigate why the grenades have never managed to get a penalty in favor this season. Given that the rule on hand fouls has been changed and this year the whistles for this type of foul have decreased, even in other situations he has never been able to take advantage. On the one hand, one could think of Belotti’s long absence as one of the determining factors. The Rooster is one of those players who in the area can create various favorable situations with his physicality and the consequent marking by the opponents. From another perhaps also the game of grenades, which enter the area mainly through crosses. Since there is less dribbling in the last 16 meters, there are also fewer penalty situations.

TREND JURIC – The absence of penalties, however, is something new for Juric. In the last two seasons in Verona it had never happened to him, even if last season the penalties in favor of him were just 3 (a low number, however, given the amount of penalties that are now being whistled in Serie A). In fact, two years ago, always with Verona, Juric had 9 shots from the spot in favor. So difficult to point the finger at the coach’s game. Possible rather that it is a matter of malice that is lacking in an overall young team. To this must be added some oversights (however very rare in this championship) such as the one on Sunday and that’s it. On the weekend in which Sassuolo wins in Venice thanks to three shots from the spot (and a fourth is granted to the Venetians, wrong by Aramu), the grenades manage not to receive one in favor of the most sensational. A trend that sooner or later will be interrupted.

March 8, 2022 (change March 8, 2022 | 12:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link