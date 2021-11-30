Business

Turin 29 November | TIM workers protest

The workers of the TIM Group took to the streets this afternoon, Monday 29 November, worried about the rumors that an American group interested in the acquisition of the company would like. “We want to defend the uniqueness of TIM’s network”, explain the workers in the garrison in front of the Prefecture, “We ask the Region and the Municipality to take charge of a heritage that must serve to relaunch the country on digital and new technologies”, explains Elena Ferro of the SLC CGIL.

TIM Group employees are approximately 40,000 throughout Italy and 3,000 in Piedmont; in Turin and its province there are about 2,000: “The Government must intervene after the American offer even only for the data held by TIM. We ask that we go in the direction of the single network”, explains Anna De Bella, of FIS TEL CISL.

“We do not believe that an American group that comes to invest in Italy is interested in TIM employees”, concludes Armando Dalponte of UILCOM, “As has happened in other companies bought with funds, it can happen that after a short period they are put into liquidation companies in the area leaving their employees at home because the work can also be done by external firms “.

