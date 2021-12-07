Turin 6 December | Data Center

The three Piedmontese data centers that will be launched by Intesa Sanpaolo, Google and Tim will generate about 1.7 billion euros of economic impact and 30 thousand new jobs in the Piedmont area. The data centers will be in Rivoli, Moncalieri and Settimo Torinese.

This is established by a research conducted by the University of Turin entitled “The economic and employment impact of the Turin Data Centers”. The study shows that the digitization of the productive fabric attributable to Data Centers will generate approximately 1.7 billion euros in Piedmont and approximately 30,000 new jobs thanks to the combined effect of investments and the greater productivity of companies that will migrate to new services. digital.

Overall, the investment alone for the construction and operation of the three Data Centers will generate economic benefits of 1.3 billion euros and the creation of approximately 21,000 new jobs. To these must be added a further 400 million euros generated by higher productivity and higher spending on technological services by companies, from which another 4,000 – 7,000 new jobs are estimated.

“An image of Piedmont emerges in chiaroscuro”, explains Professor Francesco Ramella of the University of Turin, “This is a Region that has a great industrial past that prepares for digitization”. However, there are two elements of fragility of the territory: we are far behind as regards the formation of advanced human capital; fragile in the digitalization of services such as marketing and communication with customers. “Digitization is one of those challenges that must be accepted”, concludes Professor Ramella, “However, investing in technologies is not enough to relaunch development. A digital economy cannot be created if we are not able to create a digital society”.