Turin 7 December | MSC Technology

MSC, the maritime logistics giant, has chosen Turin: the group’s technological research and development center at the Lingotto. 600 talents from the IT and digital professions will work there to develop all the components necessary for the company in the sector of the handling of goods, but also of cruise ships.

The technological center, which is already occupied today by over a hundred MSC employees, is located inside the historic Lingotto building and extends over 9,000 square meters of space on three floors. MSC has four main offices around the world which are Turin, Geneva, Warren and Chennai.

The Turin hub will employ over 600 people by the end of 2022 and will serve 200 group companies in 140 countries around the world. “The technological center of Turin is a leading project for MSC Technology: a single place to bring together professionals with a high level of training and create an incubation center for young talents, specialized in the IT and digital professions, which today already represent the future. Turin is establishing itself as the Italian capital of technological and digital development and we too continue to believe in this path of the territory, and we do so by growing and implementing new resources and professionalism in our teams “, said Roberto Musumeci, CEO of MSC Technology. .

“At a time when there is so much talk about relocations abroad, the fact that a company with an international vocation chooses Turin to locate such a strategic and important function as IT security is a reason for pride and optimism”, said the Mayor Stefano Lo Russo on the sidelines of a tour inside the structure, “This is exactly the vocation that Turin can have by associating scientific and technological training with an environment suitable for hosting functions of this type”.