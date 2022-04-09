Turin 9 April | Prostate surgery saves sexuality

It affects up to 80% of men between 70 and 80 years old, it is benign prostatic hyperplasia, known as adenoma of the prostate. An illness that until now, even if treated, significantly compromised the patient’s sexuality. A problem that, thanks to an innovative technique used for the first time in Turin, can be overcome.

In fact, for the first time in Europe, an operation that is destined to change the lives of many people was performed at the Mauritian hospital in Turin. The operation was carried out thanks to endoscopic mini-instruments combined with the use of the high-frequency hybrid Thullium Super laser that allows practically bloodless to separate the diseased tissues from the normal ones responsible for sexuality and the ability to control urine.

The operation was performed by Dr. Roberto Migliari, director of Urology at the Mauritian hospital: “We have used for the first time in Europe new mini-instruments which, having to go through the urethra, the thinner they are and the less traumatizing the tissues. For over 50 years we have been waiting for the miniaturization of these instruments that have finally seen the light today. Their diameter has dropped by 1/3 compared to traditional ones and the vision through a high definition camera is perfect “.

“This is a technique that will represent the new quality standard of the hospital”, explained the medical director Maria Carmen Azzolina. “The acquisition of these new tools represents the confirmation of the excellence and constant technological evolution of the Mauriziano hospital”, concludes the general manager Maurizio Dall’Acqua.