Turin, a coronavirus positive footballer

A Turin footballer tested positive for coronavirus. With him also a member of the grenade technical staff: it was the same company that made it known with a press release that appeared on the official website, even if the names of the two people involved were not indicated. It could be Simone Verdi, whose positivity was anticipated by a post published on social media by his partner; at the moment, however, it is only a matter of guesswork. Fresh from the defeat against Inter, Ivan Juric’s team will face Gasperini’s Atalanta at the resumption of the championship: a challenge with a special flavor for the Croatian coach, who will face his teacher.

The press release from Turin on the coronavirus positive footballer

This the press release from Turin on the coronavirus positive footballer: “The Torino Football Club announces that two members – a player and a staff member – tested positive for Covid-19 following the molecular swab performed this morning prior to the reconstitution of the team group. Both, regularly vaccinated, will observe the period of isolation at their home in agreement with the local health authority“.

