Turin, a Ryanair base at Caselle airport

TURIN. The new base of the low cost airline Ryanair in Turin is operational, aiming at one million passengers for next summer with the debut in March of three new routes, Agadir, Billund and Zara. In addition to those that have started with the current winter season: Budapest, Copenhagen, Krakow, Edinburgh (from 4 December), Kyiv, Lanzarote, Madrid, Malaga, Marrakech, Paris Beauvais, Seville, Tel Aviv and Trapani.

The investment

Ryanair’s investment, which now has 17 bases in Italy, is $ 200 million and foresees two aircraft based, 60 direct jobs, over 100 departing flights per week, 19 new routes between winter and summer. To celebrate the opening of its new base in Turin, Ryanair has launched a promotion with fares

available from just € 19.99, bookable by Saturday 13 November, only on the Ryanair.com website

«Turin is one of the first airports where we started operating in 1989. We are enthusiastic because it has so much to offer between mountains, food and wine, it is the ideal destination for international tourism. Among our objectives is to increase the visibility of the territory »explained Ryanair’s Marketing Director, Dara Brady. «It is an important day because the Ryanair base is a reality and this makes a fundamental announcement for the airport concrete, opens up new perspectives. Travelers are already arriving from Israel and Hungary, there are departures for the Canaries », underlined Andrea Andorno, CEO of Sagat, the company that manages the Turin airport.