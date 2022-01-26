Turin, accelerated for Seck: the attacker is one step away

Calciomercato Torino / Davide Vagnati is close to the agreement with Spal for Demba Seck: it can be closed quickly

Demba Seck is one step away from Torino. After closing the operation Pietro Pellegri (his purchase will be made official soon) and having found an agreement with Empoli for Samuele Ricci, the director Davide Vagnati is now close to an agreement with Spal for the Senegalese striker. Some details remain to be filed but Seck could be transferred under the Mole outright, for a figure of around 3-4 million euros, even if Spal asks for 5 but there seems to be the will on both sides to reach an agreement : tomorrow is expected a new contact between the parties to try to reach an agreement.

Turin transfer market: Seck approaches the grenade

Born in 2001, Seck stood out in the first part of this championship in Serie B where he made 18 appearances and scored 1 goal. He is not a first striker, even if for physical qualities he could easily play in that position (he is 1.90 meters tall) but in Ivan Juric’s 3-4-2-1 he could act on the frontline, in support of the center forward. This season he has been used as a right winger in 4-2-3-1 or as a winger in 4-3-3.

As well as Pellegri and Ricci, Seck is also a young man with a great prospect, a player who, if the negotiation were to be brought to an end (there are all the conditions for this to happen) Ivan Juric will have to be able to enhance and grow.