Turin ATP Finals Fans Village | Video inauguration

Less than two days to the start of the ATP Finals in Turin and the city begins to heat up. Fans have stationed in front of the Principi di Piemonte hotel where the eight tennis players who will compete for the title stay and this morning, Friday 12 November, the ATP Fans Village in Piazza San Carlo was inaugurated.

The ATP Fans Village has a tennis court in the center on which fans can make exchanges and dribbles with instructors and at the edges there are two pavilions: the first is dedicated to ATP sponsors while the second is dedicated to institutions. Many events organized by the Turin Chamber of Commerce that will animate the institutional space every day.

“A great event for the city”, explained Stefano Lo Russo, the mayor of Turin, “We arrive as an administration at a time when all the administrative and organizational structure was already defined and we are happy for what they will be able to offer to the city. the ATP Finals. From the next administration we will check on how to strengthen the event “. For Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian tennis federation, Turin is the best city for this event.

Stefano Lo Russo then announced that he invited the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to attend the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Egyptian Museum which will be in 2024.