Turin, Belotti injury: at least two months off for the Rooster

These are black days for Andrea Belotti , exited prematurely from the match against Roma due to a muscle injury to his right thigh. The Torino captain underwent an MRI yesterday, today the situation will be deepened with an ultrasound and then doctor Daniele Mozzone will formulate the definitive diagnosis, which will be issued by the club.

LONG STOP – However, it can already be said that there is no good news. The MRI has in fact found a rather deep injury to the right thigh and it is no coincidence that the player could not even walk on his legs when he left the field. On the horizon is looming a stop of at least two months : between recovery from injury and re-athletization, it will be difficult to see Belotti on the pitch before the end of January 2022.

THIRD INJURY – The season has so far been really cursed for Belotti. The one remedied in Rome is in fact the third injury from August to today. Belotti had already hurt himself against the Cremonese in the Italian Cup in August, except to return in a few days to enter and score against Atalanta on the first day of the championship. On the second day, however, a contrast with Martinez Quarta of Fiorentina caused a bruise to the fibula that kept him out for two months, until mid-October. Now, another injury that forces Belotti to end 2021 early. A year that from a personal point of view was certainly not the luckiest, if we also consider the positivity to Covid remedied in February, even if the summer was unforgettable with the conquest of the European title with the national team.