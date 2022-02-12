Turin, Belotti returns: the captain on the bench against Venice

Gallo, who has been out due to injury since last November 28, will be back in the squad. Juric: “It is clear that he has been out for many days. But now I want to bring him closer to the team as soon as possible, to make him participate in the match atmosphere”

The captain returns. Andrea Belotti will return tomorrow evening against Venezia, after the second long injury this season that had forced him to be in the infirmary since November 28th. Tomorrow evening the Gallo will be on the bench, he will begin to breathe the air of the field: to announce it is the coach Ivan Juric in the conference on the eve. “Il Gallo did some training with us, it is clear that he has been out for many days. But now I want to bring him closer to the team as soon as possible, to make him participate in the match atmosphere “.

Restart – After the stumbling block in Udine, Toro has a mad desire to restart at the first opportunity presented by the calendar. Juric is already spring loaded: “Tomorrow will be an opportunity to restart. Lately, we have done a lot of positive things: this is the right opportunity to get back on track ”. The coach reflects on the growth of his Toro: “In terms of the quality and continuity of the game, we went beyond what I could even imagine. I am only sorry for all the points lost at the last minute, it seems to me there are six, which would have given us another classification ”. Juric does not find a “scientific” explanation, in his words, for these bitter endings: “It is difficult to find a reason, because the team’s attitudes have always been right, as against Lazio, Atalanta, Sassuolo and also in Udine. Even tactically there have never been problems, because the team has never lowered or never made the barricades. And mentally I have never seen major dips. The truth is that we have always conceded goals in various ways, the result of carelessness, of a lateral foul, of an error. There is a bit of everything “. And he closes the speech by indicating what he would like his Taurus him to achieve completely by the end of the season: “The important thing will be to find a clear and precise identity, as we are already doing, without being obsessed with anything”.

Milinkovic is there – Venice is therefore about to arrive at the Olimpico Grande Torino, “a team full of talents, with a lot of speed in attack and well trained – emphasizes Juric -. He is fighting to save himself, and these kinds of matches are always very difficult ”. After Udine, Juric confirms full confidence in goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic Savic. “Milinkovic is calm. Until now he has done a great championship, on levels that I didn’t even expect. Mistakes are part of the game, he goes on ”. The grenade crowd is following the path of Juric’s team with great confidence, but so far very little has been seen at the stadium. Toro is third from bottom in Serie A for the number of spectators in home games. “There are things in Turin that I don’t want to talk about, like these, because I don’t want to get involved in the squabbles in the square – observes Ivan Juric -. I will limit myself to saying that the environment at the stadium has always been positive, in the sense that we have always perceived a good energy ”.

Ricci or Linetty? – When we slip into the speech of the singles in a formation key, Juric opens the ballot between Ricci and Linetty to replace the disqualified Lukic. “Ricci played completely different football in Empoli than what we are asking for – he explains -. He is having difficulties with us, but it is normal: it takes some time, he is an intelligent boy and he will certainly improve. We have not yet decided on who will play tomorrow, but we also have Linetty in that role ”. Before the greetings, he opens a parenthesis on Praet to which he asks to be the player-beacon of his he Taurus. “Praet has to improve tactically. He has to tie us to the game more, he has to lower himself more on the line of the midfielders. I understand that it is not much in his characteristics, but he must make the leap in quality on this aspect: he still prefers to do these offensive actions, preferring the cue, but he still lowers himself a little and in doing so does not allow us to create more play. Instead he lives a lot on ideas. We hope it improves because for a team it is essential to have a player who does this job ”.

