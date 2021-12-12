Turin-Bologna 2-1, Juric: “I’m more corporate than the president”

After defeating Bologna, the grenade coach Ivan Juric commented on the performance of his Torino, protagonist of a victory that came with Antonio’s goals Sanabria and with Adama’s own goal Soumaoro, which deflected a conclusion of Thomas Pobega. These are the words of the grenade technician.

Satisfied with the game?

“Stradominated game, liar result for all created occasions. Today the boys took the first step towards growth. I have the feeling that they are happy, that we are improving in the game, but that sometimes they don’t pay attention to the concrete things. But today they did it great“

Are you expecting something in January?

“No this is not the time, things are done first. It is thought that I have pretensions but it is not so, at most I ask for alternatives and young guys to work on as we did in Verona with Lovato, Ilic and Kumbulla. Torino don’t have to make multi-million signings like in the past, but we have to create players in our home, investing in players who have the qualities I would like to work on. This is our way. I am not asking to buy players, it is quite the opposite, on this I am more corporateist than the president. I believe in work and development. I think I’ve always been pretty clear about this. Maybe the president wasn’t used to dealing with someone like me, I always think about the company and not about myself“.

Will you need different players over time?

“We have to find another type of solutions, for example in my teams the fifths always score a lot of goals. But we have great insertion midfielders and we try to exploit them. Skorupski made great saves today and it was fantastic, but we can improve in the last few meters. But let’s go on like this“.

How long does it take to get to the top of physical fitness?

“I never said that we are not physically well, I said that Pjaca and Praet need to improve their condition because they come back from injuries. The team as a whole is fine and must continue like this, with this game, these ideas, move the ball, be aggressive and bring the episodes to our side.“.

“Bremer felt a pain in his calf, then played another 25 minutes. Hopefully we got it off in time and it’s just fatigue. Tomorrow we will see“.

