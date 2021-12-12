Turin-Bologna 2-1, Mihajlovic: “Deservedly lost, thanks to the grenades”

After the defeat suffered by Turin, Sinisa Mihajlovic he commented on Bologna’s performance on Sky and Dazn first, before speaking at the press conference. Here are the words of the Bolognese coach.

He asked for aggression and as few mistakes as possible … What went wrong?

“We knew what game was waiting for us and we prepared it well. I didn’t expect such a match from us. I spoke to more experienced players this week and we carefully prepared what we had to do, but we weren’t aggressive and brave. When you play against a team that focuses on individual duels but you don’t win tackles and you don’t dribble away it’s hard to win. “

Why the discrepancy between the responses received in training and in the match?

“There is the opponent, if we have not been able to do certain things it is thanks to the opponent. But I did not expect this attitude from us, there was no kind of alarm. We were all convinced we were setting up the game in a certain way, but we weren’t aggressive, brave. And when you play with a team like Torino it becomes hard to win “

We saw a two-faced Bologna …

“We deservedly lost, they were superior in all respects. This match and the one with Empoli were our worst performances. We tried to be more aggressive with an extra striker, but we didn’t succeed. We had to be more aggressive, with that attitude we couldn’t win, we had a nervous reaction. We were presumptuous, which bothered me the most “

