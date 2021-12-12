Turin-Bologna 2-1: the match report – Toro.it

Turin-Bologna, live of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship match: official line-ups, pre-match, result and match report

From an ex, Mazzarri, to another, Mihajlovic. Turin-Bologna will mark the return (not the first) of the former coach of the grenade, today on the bench of the Bolognese. Juric after the draw in Cagliari wants to find a victory, in front of the home crowd, which would allow the grenade team to restart in the standings. In front of a Bologna which has a few points more than Toro and which is close to the European area. Follow live Turin-Bologna on Toro.it.

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE THE TURIN-BOLOGNA LIVE

Turin-Bologna 2-1: the match report

Markers: pt 24 ‘Sanabria, st 24’ aut. Skorupski, st 32 ‘rig. Orsolini

Ammonites: pt 27 ′ Theate, st 11 ′ Sanabria, 23 ′ Soumaoro, 27 ′ Soriano, 32 ′ Milinkovic-Savic, 36 ′ De Silvestri

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer (st 1 ′ Buongiorno), Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Praet, Pjaca (st 37 ′ Brekalo); Sanabria (st 42 ′ Zaza). Available. Berisha, Ansaldi, Izzo, Aina, Baselli, Kone, Linetty, Rincon, Warming. Annex Juric

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate (st 38 ′ Vignato); De Silvestri, Soriano (st 31 ′ Orsolini), Svanberg, Hickey; Skov Olsen (st 22 ‘Viola), Barrow (st 22’ Sansone); Arnautovic (st 31 ′ Santander). Available Bardi, Molla, Dijks, Binks, Bonifazi, Cangiano, Van Hooijdonk. All .. Mihajlovic

Referee: Dionisi de L’Aquila (ass. Lo Cicero, Di Giacinto; IV: Massimi; VAR: Fabbri; AVAR: Margani)

Turin-Bologna, the direct

48 ‘FINISHED! Toro returns to win after three games

47 ′ Bologna tries all in all by dishing the ball forward: the action ends with a conclusion from the edge on which Milinkovic is

45 ‘Zaza close to scoring! Decisive Skorupski who on the attacker’s touch makes a half miracle. In the action Brekalo good at feeding Vojvoda on the left, immediately ready to cross for his teammate in the area

43 ′ Conclusion from inside the Orsolini area, Milinkovic-Savic arrives without problems

42 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Turin: Sanabria comes out, inside Zaza

40 ′ Bologna believes in it even if Toro tries to keep pressing

38 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Bologna: inside Vignato, outside Theate

37 ′ REPLACEMENT for Turin: in Brekalo for Pjaca

36 ′ ADMONITION for De Silvestri

36 ′ Pjaca goes down in the area, big protests by the grenade

33 ′ GOAL by Orsolini from the disk

32 ‘Penalty for Bologna: Milinkovic-Savic foul. Sansone launched at the net tries to overcome the Turin goalkeeper who overwhelms him. ADMONITION for the Torino goalkeeper

31 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Bologna: outside Arnautovic, inside Santander. Soriano also comes out, inside Orsolini

27 ‘ADMONITION for Soriano

24 ′ GOOOOOOOOL!!! Skorupski’s own goal: Lukic insertion in the area from the left, unloading for Pobega who ends on goal, first finds a deviation from Soumaroro that hits Skorupski entering the goal. A double fatal rebound for Bologna

23 ′ ADMONITION for Soumaoro

22 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Bologna: Skov Olsen and Barrow outside, Viola and Sansone inside

21 ′ Opportunity for Sanabria! Praet tries from the edge, the ball is rejected by the defense where Sanabria is, who concludes without framing the goal. The ball comes out very little

17 ′ Opportunity for Zima: deep launch for the defender, Skorupski at the exit anticipates him

14 ′ He pushes Torino again and earns a free kick, on which developments even a corner arrives

11 ′ ADMONITION for Sanabria

9 ′ Conclusion of Hickey from the edge

5 ′ Opportunity for Sanabria! Singo from the right puts a dangerous ball into the area, a torsion from the attacker but Skorupski is there

1 ′ SUBSTITUTION in Turin: Bremer comes out, in Buongiorno

Second half

45 ‘We go to rest without recovery with Toro ahead 1-0

45 ‘Cross of Sanabria that goes near the intersection of the posts, but there is an offside signal

42 ′ Still Skorupski decisive! Pjaca sees the insertion of Pobega, serves him, the midfielder unloads back for Sanabria: first there is the deviation of Soumaoro who risks his own goal, then the goalkeeper intervenes decisively

40 ′ Try to be seen Bologna, from the line Barrow’s shot is ready Milinkovic-Savic

37 ′ What Skorupski reflexes! Lukic’s shot from the edge, there is a deviation by Medel that threatens to put the goalkeeper out of time but the goalkeeper relaxes and puts in a corner. On the corner comes out with his fists the goalkeeper who falls to hit a teammate

35 ′ Now only Turin plays, Mihajlovic’s team is unable to overcome the half of the field or to build

31 ′ Many mistakes by Bologna who risked a lot in the last minutes: corner for Toro after Praet had stolen a ball on the right trocar immediately trying to serve in the Sanabria area

29 ′ Bologna loses a ball at the exit, Praet blows it to him and immediately puts the ball in the area: double veil, none who, however, is able to finish on the net

27 ‘ADMONITION for Theate

24 ′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!!!! Sanabria scored !!!! Bravo Lukic to steal a ball from Skov Olsen at the halfway line, the number ten advances then sees Sanabria on his right and serves him. The attacker moves forward with the ball, enters the area and the Bologna goalkeeper is cold

18 ′ Bologna’s answer arrives: it brings many men to Mihajlovic’s grenade trocar, Soriano’s shot from outside ends up in Milinkovic’s arms, in two halves

16 ′ Punishment beaten by Lukic: his conclusion crosses the barrier but the ball does not go down as the number ten would have liked, going out

15 ′ Soriano at the edge of the area loses a bloody ball, Pobega snatches it from him but is fouled. Punishment for Torino

11 ′ The game does not light up yet: the two teams spin the ball when in possession but none have sunk the shot for the moment

7 ′ Balance in the Grande Torino up to now: no opportunity for the two teams

3 ′ Bologna struggles to clear the area but an offside is reported and Mihajlovic’s formation can breathe

1 ′ Parties: Toro has kicked off

First half

Turin-Bologna: the pre-match

12.20 The teams have returned to the locker room: now the official formations will be announced. The stadium is desolately semi-empty.

12.15 It’s time for the final shots on goal: in a few minutes we will start!

12.10 The warm-up of the two teams continues. The owners of the Toro practice ball possession under the Distinti.

11.55 am Now the Torino players enter the field in an almost deserted stadium

11.50 am The Bologna movement players also start the warm-up, while those of Turin are still in the locker room.

11.45 am The goalkeepers of the two teams enter the field for the warm-up. There are very few fans inside the Grande Torino Olympic stadium.

11.30 am The official formations of the two teams have been announced. In Turin there are Praet and Pjaca behind Sanabria, instead he starts from the Brekalo bench.

11.05 am The coaches of the two teams have already crossed the threshold of the Grande Torino stadium: players on the field for the usual reconnaissance, ready for the warm-up which will begin in less than half an hour.

10.15 am After the two consecutive draws against Empoli and Cagliari, Torino tries to return to the victory within the friendly walls against Bologna of the many ex: from Mihajlovic to De Silvestri, from Soriano to Bonifazi, there are many protagonists of the rossoblù team with a past in grenade. Ivan Juric must once again do without Koffi Djidji in defense and Andrea Belotti in attack and hopes that Antonio Sanabria will be able to return to that goal he has been missing since last 22 October, from the 3-2 win against Genoa. In the meantime, the coaches of the two teams are expected to arrive at the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino.

Turin-Bologna, the official formations

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Praet, Pjaca; Sanabria. Available. Berisha, Ansaldi, Buongiorno, Izzo, Aina, Baselli, Kone, Linetty, Rincon, Brekalo, Zaza, Warming. Annex Juric

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri, Soriano, Svanberg, Hickey; Skov Olsen, Barrow; Arnautovic. Available Bardi, Molla, Dijks, Binks, Bonifazi, Vignato, Viola, Orsolini, Cangiano, Santander, Sansone, Van Hooijdonk. All .. Mihajlovic

Turin-Bologna: where to see it on TV and in streaming

Turin-Bologna live will be broadcast on Dazn, the streaming platform that holds the rights to Serie A for the three-year period 2021-2024. The live web of today’s Toro match will be on Toro.it.