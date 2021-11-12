Turin | Boxes | Sandro Pertini Airport | Turin Airport | Ryanair’s operational base at Turin airport brings with it 19 new routes: there is also Tel Aviv

Two based aircraft, $ 200 million investment, 60 direct jobs, over 100 departing flights per week, 32 winter routes, 36 summer routes, and a total of 19 new routes.

These are the numbers shown by Ryanair, the main European low-cost airline in Ireland – based in Dublin – on the occasion of the presentation of the new Turin-Caselle base, which took place today, Thursday 11 November 2021.

And to celebrate the novelty, Ryanair has launched an unmissable offer with prices starting from just € 19.99 for travel until the end of October 2022, which must however be booked by midnight on Saturday 13 November 2021.

From today, Turin will be connected with cities such as Billund, Tel Aviv, Dublin, Madrid and Krakow. “We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our new Italian base in Turin and to announce our new operational for Summer 2022, which will increase connectivity across Europe as we continue to strengthen and grow our network to transport 225 million passengers per year by 2026. With 40 scheduled routes between this winter and next summer, Ryanair will be a crucial asset in positioning Turin and its region as a year-round international tourism destination. This development will also create 60 direct jobs and offer our Italian customers a number of exciting European destinations to choose from for their winter and summer holidays, ”comments Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Digital and Comms, Dara Brady.

The winter routes are as follows: Bari, Barcelona, ​​Brindisi, Birmingham, Bristol, Brussels Charleroi, Budapest, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Krakow, Kiev, Lanzarote, Lamezia, London Luton, London Stansted, Lviv, Madrid, Málaga, Malta, Marrakech, Naples, Palermo, Paris Beauvais, Palma, Pescara, Seville, Shannon, Tel Aviv, Trapani, Valencia.

The 2022 summer routes are instead: Lanzarote, Agadir, Barcelona, ​​Bari, Billund, Brindisi, Brussels Charleroi, Budapest, Cagliari, Catania, Chania, Copenhagen, Corfu, Dublin, Edinburgh, Fez, Ibiza, Kiev, Krakow, Lamezia, London Stansted , Lviv, Malaga, Madrid, Malta, Marrakech, Naples, Palermo, Palma, Paris Beauvais, Pescara, Seville, Tel Aviv, Trapani, Valencia, Zara.

“We are very pleased to announce today three new Ryanair routes – Agadir, Billund and Zara – which will start from Turin from next March 2022. We are also happy to confirm for next summer the connections that have debuted with the current winter season: Budapest, Copenhagen, Krakow, Edinburgh (starting December 4), Kyiv, Lanzarote, Madrid, Malaga, Marrakech, Paris Beauvais, Seville, Tel Aviv and Trapani. The three new entries will thus further increase the many new flights that Ryanair has recently launched from the Turin base in the 2022 summer season. To celebrate, for all passengers we offer a discount of over 50% on our low cost parking, with exceptional rates: for example, 4 days of parking at 9.99 euros and one week at 13.99 euros “, comments Andrea Andorno , CEO of Turin Airport.