Turin, Cairo: ‘Belotti? Maybe he expected me to sell him to Milan. ‘ And on Bremer and Pobega … | A league

In an interview with The print, the president of the Turin, Urban Cairo, took stock of the grenade team, also talking about the future of Andrea Belotti, Gleison Bremer And Tommaso Pobega, as well as the relationship with Ivan Juric.

“At one time my Toro won the scudetto of the budget. Now for three years the budget has lost the scudetto and I am called to settle the debts. The fault of the less empty states, in part of the fewer sponsorships and in most of the less market dynamic. We used to sell a player a season and collect 20/25 million to rebuild “.

On the future of Belotti: “If Belotti will go away without leaving us a euro? I think it will end like this by now. He has given us so much, we have the same.orse expected me to sell him to Milan four years ago because he would have liked to go to Milan. Over time I have understood that if a player wants to leave, it is better to let him go ”

Talking about Bremer he added: “Bremer knows what Toro means to him: soon we will renew the contract, all the conditions are in place. Then, one day, he will be free to pursue his ambitions by choosing, perhaps, an adventure in a team that plays the Champions “.

Cairo also spoke of Pobega: “Pobega? I like the way he plays games, how he moves on the pitch, the sense of goal. We too would have liked to have taken him with a different formula, with a right of redemption.”

Then on Juric and the January market: “Juric it is a hammer, as concrete as few. I appreciate his sense of work and his strong ideas. I see fun football and a Taurus spirit: I like to compare it to the 70s to technicians like Giagnoni or Radice. And people feel it. With Juric we understood each other and you will see it. Looking for young players is the right way and we will do so, even if we need experienced playersthe. We will be looking for young people on the January market and if the opportunity arises we will take someone thinking in perspective “

The Turin president also spoke of the dispute against him: “I have always accepted the dispute and I will continue to accept it. But I find it a consequence of the last two years: if the team achieves results, and the results at the Grande Torino have been exceptional, the fan thinks of something else.

Finally, on the acquisition of the Stadium Olympic Grande Torino: “For the Olimpico Grande Torino I am ready to talk about it with the new mayor. And then there is Robaldo: we are reclaiming the area and it will soon become the center of our youth teams”.