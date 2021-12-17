Turin, Cairo: ‘Bremer stays until the end of the season, then we’ll see. About Pobega and Belotti … ‘VIDEO | Market

On the sidelines of the Lega Serie A Assembly, the president of Turin Urbano Cairo closed the doors for the sale of Bremer in January, defender courted by Inter And Milan for the future: “Absolutely not, for the moment I haven’t talked to anyone. Bremer is one of our players, I never thought of selling him in January. He will stay with us for this championship, then we’ll see. Belotti? He is due, there is no news. Talks with Milan for Pobega? We have the player on loan, he’s doing a good championship, he’s a good guy. At the moment we have not talked to Milan again, we have the player on loan, we keep him, we are making him play and he is doing good things. Would you like to keep it? He is a very good player, we will talk about him at the right time. Today is premature. Tonight we play, we play on Sunday, we play on Wednesday: the market is far away, now we think about doing well “.

The Turin president then spoke of the possibility of ending the season at Salernitana through an extension: “Finishing the championship with 19 teams is not the best. This is not an easy time to find buyers. It can be there, give it a little more time. I think that’s right “.