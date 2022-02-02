Turin, Cairo on Bremer: “Great defender and man, he showed gratitude”

The words of the grenade president on Bremer and on the choice for the next president of the Serie A League

Urban Cairo spoke this afternoon – Wednesday 2 February – at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan on the occasion of the entry of Gianni Motta into the Hall of Fame of the Giro d’Italia. The grenade president commented on both Paul’s resignation Dal Pino as president of Lega Serie A is the fresh renewal of Gleison Bremermade official in the morning.

BREMER – On the extension of the Brazilian defender’s contract until 2024, Cairo expressed great satisfaction, underlining the will of all the parties involved to bring the negotiation to a successful conclusion and the professionalism of the player and his collaborators. “Bremer’s renewal is a beautiful thing – Cairo began, and then continued – He is a great defender and a great man who was able to show gratitude to a club that made him grow. The boy has high quality attorneys, people who know how to evaluate what has been given and act accordingly. As is often the case, good people come together“.

ALLOY SERIES A – Finally, Cairo outlined the ideal profile for Dal Pino’s successor. For the president of Torino it is necessary that to hold the office is who, at the end of a shared choice, “can bring all the problems of Italian football to the attention of the government “. And on the subject he continued: “Italian football risks big. Now we have 45 days to elect a new president and avoid the commissioner: it seems like enough time, so let’s wait and despair “.

