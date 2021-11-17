Turin calls Vlahovic, but Commisso says no to Juventus. The request of the Serbian

Since when Rocco Commisso has expressed the intention on the part of Dusan Vlahovic not to renew the contract with Fiorentina, the great plots for the future of the Serbian have started. As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport, among the suitors remains very active Juventus.

The bianconeri are looking for a forward and the number nine of the Fiorentina is definitely in first place. In recent weeks the underground contacts have been many: after the approaches with the company, those with the player’s entourage have also arrived.

In recent months, the entourage of Vlahovic – led by Darko Ristic – met with numerous companies without ever reaching an agreement. The request is for six million euros per season, a figure in line with the parameters (also) of the Juventus.

There Fiorentina, however, he wants to prevent the Serbian from following in the footsteps of church And Bernardeschi: it would be a disgrace for their fans. For this reason, contacts are underway to try to slow down this negotiation. A situation – we read – surreal because the statements of Commisso they were moving towards a sale in January, but probably everything will be postponed to June to keep the Florentine square calm.