Sports

Turin calls Vlahovic, but Commisso says no to Juventus. The request of the Serbian

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Since when Rocco Commisso has expressed the intention on the part of Dusan Vlahovic not to renew the contract with Fiorentina, the great plots for the future of the Serbian have started. As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport, among the suitors remains very active Juventus.

The bianconeri are looking for a forward and the number nine of the Fiorentina is definitely in first place. In recent weeks the underground contacts have been many: after the approaches with the company, those with the player’s entourage have also arrived.

In recent months, the entourage of Vlahovic – led by Darko Ristic – met with numerous companies without ever reaching an agreement. The request is for six million euros per season, a figure in line with the parameters (also) of the Juventus.

There Fiorentina, however, he wants to prevent the Serbian from following in the footsteps of church And Bernardeschi: it would be a disgrace for their fans. For this reason, contacts are underway to try to slow down this negotiation. A situation – we read – surreal because the statements of Commisso they were moving towards a sale in January, but probably everything will be postponed to June to keep the Florentine square calm.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In the darkest hour, here is Ivan Juric

2 weeks ago

World Cup qualifiers: France and Belgium fly to Qatar, Holland complicates their lives

3 days ago

“Delivery curve”, the suspicion shakes the Formula 1 – Libero Quotidiano

1 day ago

Insigne-Napoli, negotiation for the renewal in stand-by: the double request of the captain is awaited

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button