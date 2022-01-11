Turin, CM’s report cards: Brekalo irrepressible, Bremer cancels Vlahovic | A league

Turin-Fiorentina 4-0

Twin 6.5

: debut in Serie A better could not have wished. Torino wins and shows off against Fiorentina and he manages to keep his goal clean thanks also to a good save on a header from Bonaventura.

Djidji 7: after less than two minutes he is good at removing a ball from the feet of Gonzalez, who had been the author of a beautiful personal action. The intervention is the prelude to a performance played with great attention. In his zone the purple players practically never pass.

Bremer 7.5: he managed to cage practically all the strikers he had to meet this year (only Nzola really put him in difficulty), he does the same today against Vlahovic who can hardly see the ball.

Rodriguez 6.5: Callejon in the first half does not create any kind of problem for him, in the second half he must instead face Gonzalez and also against the Argentine striker he manages to get along very well.

Single 7: Juric had asked for the goals of the winger several times and Singo satisfied him by going to collect the prefect cross from Vojvoda and beating the opposing goalkeeper with his head. Throughout the game he is a real scooter on the right wing.

(From the 43 ‘st Zima: sv)

Mandrake 7: Pobega is not at his best and he replaces it with a performance of great quality. The assist for Sanabria on the occasion of the 4-0 is a real jewel: it will be difficult for Juric to choose who to keep out in the future between him, Lukic and Pobega.

Lukic 7: before Christmas he had shown that he was one of the most fit footballers of Turin, the number 10 also starts 2022: his lethal percussion in the action of 2-0 is the clearest proof of this.

Vojvoda 6.5: on the left wing he is more and more at ease. Throughout the game he runs through it without ever stopping, paying attention to the defensive phase but also giving a great contribution in the offensive phase. It is no coincidence that Singo’s 1-0 assist is his.

Praet 6.5: he gives a lot of quality to Torino’s maneuver and plays a really good game. Too bad for that blow received by Kokorin that forces him to leave the field a bit limping.

(From the 33 ‘st Pobega: sv).

Brekalo 7.5: that it is in the evening of grace it is clear from the first bars, when with a nice heel hit Sanabria is needed who was entering behind him. The best comes later, however, when within seven minutes he stabs an innocent Terracciano twice.

(From the 33 ‘st Pjaca: sv)

Sanabria 7: playing very well on the bank for his teammates but above all he does what a striker has to do: score. Make the most of Mandragora’s assist, dribble Terracciano and drop the poker on the game.

(From the 43 ‘st Warming: sv)

Annex Juric 8: his Torino puts on a show and dominates Fiorentina from the first to the last minute, returning to the left side of the table. An even more incredible victory if we consider the various problems due to Covid that the grenade team had in recent days.