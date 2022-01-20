Turin, coffee at 1.50 euros: the fault of the bills

If you want to annoy the owner of a Turin bar, two words are enough: dear coffee. “Please don’t call him that. It gives the idea of ​​speculation on the part of the bars, when instead we are forced to raise prices. But have you seen how much energy bills have risen? ” . Fulvio Griffa, owner of Caffè Elena in Piazza Vittorio and president of Fiepet Confesercenti Turin, says he “resisted”. However, he remarks, “with all the increases we have to charge 1.20 euros for a coffee, it is no longer correct”. The question is simple: “With today’s prices we are no longer in it”. For this reason, explains Griffa, «whoever charges him € 1.50 acts correctly. We will try to resist a little longer by adopting a middle way which however, it must be said, penalizes us ».

The increase in the cost of an espresso is just the latest step in a chain of price increases that is cutting the legs of retailers: “The management costs are no longer affordable, we are facing a huge problem”. Just to give an example: at Caffè Elena «in normal times we spent around 1,300 euros a month, while the bill that arrived a couple of days showed an increase of almost a thousand euros. These are the increases that stink of speculation that are frightening, not those of the coffee bars ».

The Assoutenti association reports that the prices of coffee in 2021 grew by 81%, those of milk by 60%, those of sugar and cocoa by 30%. Higher costs for merchants which, inevitably, are passed on to final consumers. So it happens that in the cafes in the center, in Piazza San Carlo and the surrounding area, where before you had to expect to spend 1.20 euros to enjoy an espresso, the jump to 1.50 was a matter of the blink of an eye. At Baratti & Milano, for example, coffee has already reached € 1.50 for a few weeks. “Many have taken it really badly, they tell us everything: we are addressed as thieves, crafty ones, but they don’t know the price increases we have to face. Being able to stay open in these conditions is a feat »says Luana Bagnulo, owner of Caffè Solferino. Here an espresso at the counter still costs € 1.10: «If I increased the price, I wouldn’t even see a customer anymore. I try to keep as low as I can, I don’t think it’s the right time for price hikes. I prefer to lose on coffee rather than say goodbye to customers once and for all ». Also in this case the problem is due to the increase in users. “The last bill was higher than the summer ones, when we keep the air conditioners on all day. So we are unable to stay afloat, also because the price increases of suppliers must be added to the bills, whether we are talking about milk or mozzarella ».

Ascom Confcommercio Torino also attributes the increases to the inflationary push but remembers – as all the commercial establishments interviewed do – that the price of coffee in Italy is among the lowest in Europe.