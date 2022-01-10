Turin, “de facto lockdown” in stores due to the wave of infections. Confesercenti: “One in ten has closed”

According to Confesercenti Torino, the wave of new positives is forcing traders into a ‘de facto lockdown’. In fact, with the new surge in infections, 10% of the commercial activities of Turin have been temporarily closed, while 30% are in trouble, reports the president of Confesercenti Turin, Giancarlo Banchieri, on the basis of a rapid investigation carried out by the initials of the traders among the operators of Turin and the province. The closures mainly concern family-run businesses with no employees.

“Unfortunately, with the rapidly advancing pandemic it is easy to predict that these numbers will worsen in the coming weeks”, predicts President Banchieri, who continues: “on this all specialists are in agreement: the reopening of schools and the full resumption of activities and displacements after the Christmas break will multiply the cases “.

However, even if the government “has not passed any closure measures”, for the provincial Confesercenti number one “a part of the trade risks a de facto lockdown, and it is not a matter of a few days: given the known difficulties associated with tampons, the closure can range from 7-10 days to 20, with a significant loss for businesses “.

However, notes Bankers, there is another problem to point out: if employees have health coverage, this does not exist for merchants. A distortion to be corrected, according to the president of Confesercenti: “we propose the immediate establishment of a ‘closure allowance or reduced activity’ based on the positive certifications issued in these cases”