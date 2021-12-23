Turin, declared brain death for 18-year-old footballer Adrien Sandjo taken ill on the pitch – Corriere.it

from Nicola Balice

The drama of the young athlete during the second half of the match organized by the Piedmont-Valle d’Aosta Under 19 Representative. After six hours of assessment, he will be declared dead

Molinette doctors have declared the brain dead of Adrien Sandjo, 18-year-old footballer caught on Wednesday afternoon by an illness on the pitch in via Palatucci, in Turin. After the six hours of assessment, he will be declared dead; family members agreed to donate organs. The young man went into cardiac arrest during a match of the Under 19 Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regional team.

Admitted to the emergency room of the Molinette hospital, subjected to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (Ecmo), his condition immediately appeared very serious, so much so that the doctors had reserved the prognosis

It was about 3.45pm when the tragedy took place on the Beppe Viola pitch (via Palatucci in Turin) during the second half of the match organized by Representative Piedmont-Valle d’Aosta Under 19: Sandjo, recently entered the field, suddenly collapses to the ground, tries to get up but fails.

Immediate intervention by the ambulance attendants, the first aid intervention was also protected by Adrien’s teammates who acted as a shield just like last European Championship in Denmark-Finland when it was Christian Eriksen collapsing to the ground after cardiac arrest.

After about half an hour, a second ambulance from the Green Cross arrived and transported him to theMolinette Hospital.

He was waiting for this appointment with great emotion, says Angelo Frau, president of Cit Turin. Since he arrived in our company, from Bacigalupo, he has impressed us with his education and passion. always been well, he had made all the visits and checks necessary to obtain competitive fitness, like everyone else, explains Frau in constant contact with Adrien’s family, made up of her mother and her younger sister.

