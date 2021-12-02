Turin-Empoli 2-2, Juric: “Spectacular first 30 minutes. Referee? It was his debut “

At the end of Turin-Empoli, Ivan Juric spoke to Dazn’s microphones to comment on the result of the match.

Draw that counts as a win?

“It depends on the point of view. In the first half hour we played spectacularly. Unfortunately then we made a mistake, in that situation there was a misunderstanding between us. And the game is over. Congratulations to the guys for how they reacted. At this moment things are not turning in favor, now we have to stay focused and think about the next one“.

Why was he mad at the referee?

“It’s the tension of the match, I live it too intensely. They could have kicked me out but the fourth official was understanding. The referee’s decision on red? I don’t want to comment on it. But I have to repeat that we often talk about hostility towards the coaches but the fourth official was very good and I thank him “.

Are you happy with the performance of your people? And of Pjaca?

“Marko has had a lot of problems but he wants to get back on the right track. He scored a spectacular goal. Thinking about the first half hour there is regret because the team was expressing itself on very high values. Now let’s think about the next one, we must recover physical and mental energy to play it at its best. Each race is a story in itself. But even with Roma we deserved more “.

