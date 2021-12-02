Turin-Empoli: probable formations, news and where to see it on TV or streaming

The Turin-Empoli formations, the latest news on the match and where to see it

This afternoon – Thursday 2 December – at 6.30 pm, at Grande Torino Olympic Stadium, the grenade of Juric host theEmpoli from Andreazzoli for the match valid for the fifteenth day of Serie A 2021/2022. Important game for the Bull, who wants to get up again immediately after the defeat of measure of Rome against the Giallorossi of Mourinho; to do so, however, he will have to get the better of an Empoli in confidence, fresh from the victory in the derby with Fiorentina. With a success, the grenade, captain orphans Belotti, would go to +1 on Andreazzoli’s team, hooking Verona at 20 points. Below, all the information on the match and where to see it.

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic, Zima, Bremer, Izzo; Aina, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. Annex Juric.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Tonelli, Luperto, Parisi; Haas, Ricci, Bandinelli; Henderson; Di Francesco, Pinamonti. Annex Andreazzoli

The race between Turin And Empoli, valid for the 15th matchday of Serie A, will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN(click here to subscribe). The match between the grenades and the Tuscans will therefore be visible on smart TVs compatible with the appropriate app and on all other types of televisions connected to an Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or PlayStation 4. / 5, to a TIMVISION BOX or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.

Thanks to DAZN it will be possible to see Turin-Empoli live streaming also on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, by downloading the app for iOS and Android systems, starting it and selecting the match from the schedule, and on your personal computer or notebook, by connecting directly to the official website of the platform. After the conclusion of the match, the highlights of the match and the full event will be made available to users for viewing on demand.

The commentary of T.urine-Empoli on DAZN will be curated by Andrea Calogero, with the technical comment of Manuel Pasqual.

December 2, 2021 (change December 2, 2021 | 11:01 am)

