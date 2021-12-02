Turin-Empoli, the latest from the fields: grenade returned to the locker room

Follow the Torino-Empoli pre-match with us with live updates from the Olympic Stadium

18.18 – Turin returned to the locker room. Ten minutes until the kick-off

17.54 – After the Tuscans it is the turn of the grenades, who take the field immediately after. Juric’s team also starts warming up

17.52 – The full Empoli starts the warm-up. Just over half an hour before the kick-off

17.46 – Now Milinkovic-Savic, Berisha and Gemello also enter the field of the Olympic stadium for the warm-up

17.40 – Empoli goalkeepers take the field to start the warm-up

17.36 – The boys of the Granata Academy are now entering the stadium, arranged in the first ring of the Distinti Granata

17.34 – Here is the arrival of Torino at the Olympic stadium on the occasion of the match against Empoli

17.24 – At the Olympic Stadium there are celebratory panels on the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the founding of Turin

17.22 – The warm-up teams are expected to enter the field

17.10 – The buses from Turin and Empoli have already arrived at the Olympic stadium. Outside the stadium, here are the banners of the grenade fans

17.00 – Friends of Toro News welcome to the latest from the fields for the match of the fifteenth day Turin-Empoli. The two teams will arrive at the Grande Torino Olympic stadium in the minute.

December 2, 2021 (change December 2, 2021 | 18:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link