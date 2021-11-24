Turin, endocrinology and rehabilitation medicine, two new highly specialized centers

Two new centers, destined to become a reference point in Turin and in Italy. In recent days, on the proposal of the councilor for Health, Luigi Icardi, the regional council has promoted the Clinical Neuroendocrinology Center of the Endocrinology, Diabetology and Metabolism structure and the Physical Medicine and University Rehabilitation Structure, both part of the Città della Salute e della Scienza hospital in Turin. Today the inauguration: present the councilor, Giovanni La Valle, General Director of the City of Health, Stefano Geuna, Rector of the University of Turin and Umberto Ricardi, Director of the School of Medicine

Reference points

«These are two widely deserved awards – comments Icardi -, which honor the high professionalism of the operators and of the entire regional Healthcare. Piedmont demonstrates an excellent level of care capacity and looks with confidence to the new challenges of regional health, including the construction of the Turin Health Park which has just started ».

Regional network

The regional reference center for the diagnosis and treatment of hypothalamic-pituitary diseases is part of the regional Endocrine-Diabetes Network (Rete Ed), which is responsible for sharing diagnostic-therapeutic pathways relating to the treatment of endocrine-metabolic diseases and diabetes. The highly specialized regional reference center for integrated rehabilitation and functional recovery paths – Rehabilitation Institute Turin (Rito) – will be included in the regional network of rehabilitation and functional recovery structures.

Services

The two Centers, directed respectively by Professor. Ezio Ghigo and Professor. Giuseppe Massazza, are organized according to assistance models that include diagnosis, medical, surgical and follow-up therapy and operate as structures open to the territory to respond to the health demands of citizens. National and international leaders in clinical and basic research, both centers carry out specialist and post-specialist training activities.