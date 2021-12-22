turin. Esselunga opens Porta Nuova, the last step in the station’s rebirth

TURIN. It was the missing piece in the commercial redevelopment of the Porta Nuova station. The large atrium overlooking via Sacchi which eight years ago was left empty, after the definitive closure of the historic supermarket. The new tenants, in the first months of 2022, will be under the sign of Esselunga, which will inaugurate the new store here on an area of ​​approximately 1200 square meters. It will be the fourth Turin store, after those already present in Corso Traiano (in the Lingotto district) and in the first belt of Moncalieri and Rivalta.

“Work is underway to open a supermarket,” confirm the company, which for the moment does not want to release any other details. Compared to the other spaces, however, this will develop on a smaller size. The target should be halfway between the neighborhood shop (which becomes a reference point for those who live in the neighborhood) and the store where commuters can do a small shopping, once off the tracks. At the moment, only the signs in the external corridor announce the news. The ribbon cutting could be scheduled between the months of February and March.

It is a circle that closes for the station, after the previous supermarket lowered the shutters forever in June 2013 (after 23 years of operation), leaving sixteen employees at home. In that period, almost seven thousand signatures were collected and delivered to the Palazzo Civico, in an attempt to avoid closure. In the external area, however, work was still in progress for the redevelopment of the square, which is now occupied by the taxi rank.

A few days ago the transformations in the heart of the station involved the Terrazzo, the new food lounge on the first floor where – at full capacity – 250 workers will find room. Among the newly established restaurant activities there are Harry’s Bar (younger son of the historic one, inaugurated in Via Veneto in Rome at the time of the Dolce Vita), the ‘fast’ menus of McDonald’s, the saloon settings of the Old Wild West and the Starbucks chain. To contain energy dispersion and maintain an ideal microclimate in the space, two large windows of over 230 square meters have also been created on the front of the tracks.

The restyling, conducted by Grandi Stazioni Retail, also involved other areas: from the track front, to the refurbishment of all the windows in the head gallery, to the replacement of many advertising systems thanks to the use of innovative digital technologies. Among the changes there is also the wayfinding project, in order to make the whole Porta Nuova accessible and easy to orientate for visitors. The overall investment was approximately 20 million euros. –

