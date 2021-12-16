turin. Extra-urban transport tickets increase, bus and train prices increase

TURIN. It will cost more, from January 1st, to get around on public transport. Not so much in Turin, as in the surrounding areas, from the first belt to the most distant areas, within a radius of about 40 kilometers. It is the increase in ticket prices announced by GTT, which will start with the beginning of 2022 and will involve all rail and wheeled services in the suburban area of ​​the city plus the so-called “integrated” tickets, which allow you to move between Turin and its province using multiple means (bus, metro, trains) with a single ticket.

In particular, on all extra-urban tickets there will be a price increase of 1.51%, including Formula ones (but not urban ones), which allow you to go up with a single ticket on multiple types of vehicles of different companies (Gtt, Sadem, Sapa, Extra.To, Trenitalia). Gtt emphasizes that it is nothing other than an “adjustment to inflation”. It will be valid not only for single tickets, but also for season tickets. In other words: you will pay a more expensive ticket to get on the buses, the blue ones; but also to travel on the trains of the railway lines around the city.

A more robust increase will relate to metropolitan integrated tickets. That is, the “Bim”, those that allow the use of different means (of GTT and Trenitalia) between the urban area and the surrounding one. The cost of a Bim A ticket (urban and suburban area) will rise from 2.50 to 2.70 euros, that of Bim B (extra-urban only) from 3 to 3.20. This type of tickets, the last ones left with traditional stamping, will become chip on paper, that is, to be doubled.

The increase in prices is a consequence of the resolution approved last July by the Piedmontese Mobility Agency. It will not involve public transport tickets on urban routes. The news was communicated on the same day that Gtt approved the merger project of its subsidiary CaNova, following the resolution of the city council of 7 December.

In practice, the changes related to the increase will be limited and will mainly affect the costs of subscriptions. Example: the single ride on a Sadem bus from Caselle to San Maurizio will remain at 2.30 euros; the one from Caselle to Turin will be frozen at € 2.40. But the price for the monthly pass from Caselle to San Maurizio will go from 41 to 41.50 euros; and the monthly from Caselle to Turin will grow from 58 to 59 euros.

The most significant changes will affect Bim tickets. First of all, the “Bim U”, that is the urban one, which today costs 2 euros (for 90 minutes), will cease to exist from 1 January 2022. Gtt will stop dispensing it, without replacing it. Bim A and Bim B will remain in force, but will be changed in terms of cost and duration of the ticket: the validity, now 90 minutes, will increase to 100 minutes. The Bim B will change in terms of the price (from 3 to 3.20) but not of the duration of validity, which will remain 120 minutes. –

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED