Turin, face to face with Cristian Ansaldi: “I should listen more”

TURIN – He talked about everything, not just football. Cristian Ansaldi was the protagonist of a video interview published by the official channels of Turin where the grenade exterior did not hide his faith: “My favorite book is the Bible, and my hero in the story is Jesus“, but also his deep attachment to family: “The greatest joy was the birth of my children, while the hottest disappointment was the separation of my parents, since my hero in life is my father.“. During the three minutes and change of the video, the Argentine told a lot of self: “My greatest value is humility, but I should also be able to listen more. Off the pitch you need responsibility, whether you are talking about men or women, while in football you need discipline, both on the part of the players and the coaches. I like tennis, with Federer And Nadal who are my favorite champions outside of football, where the idol is Messi. Unforgettable match? Rubin Kazan-Barcelona. From an early age I wanted to become a footballer: it was the only thing I knew how to do“The chat on the club’s channels also served to get to know some more hidden and private aspects of Cristian Ansaldi: “I like Romanesque music – he has declared – while my favorite animal is the snake. My ideal menu includes Milanese with puree and Coca-Cola zero, while at the cinema I love Julia Roberts and Mel Gibson, star of my favorite film Braveheart“. A thought to the fans could not be missing at the end:”Come on Taurus!“was his fist salute.