Turin Film Festival 2021: Sing 2

Together with the protagonist Buster (with the voice of Matthew McConaughey), the piglet Rosita (voiced by Reese Witherspoon), the rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), the judicious gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), the shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, the extraordinary provocative pig Gunter (Nick Kroll) have transformed the New Moon Theater into a local hit.

The ambitious koala, however, has a bigger dream: to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater, in the fascinating Redshore City. With no acquaintances whatsoever among those who matter in the industry, Buster and his friends must sneak into the celebrated offices of the Crystal Entertainment, led by the ruthless wolf tycoon Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter comes up with a bizarre idea that Buster quickly accepts: in their new show there will be a rock legend, the lion. Clay Calloway (Bono Vox). The problem is that the koala has never met Clay, an artist who moved away from the world of music more than ten years ago after the disappearance of his wife.

Sequel to the 2016 animated film, a huge success with the public with 634 million dollars raked in the planetary box office, Sing 2 – Getting stronger is an even more ambitious version and bigger than life of its predecessor, with respect to which both the choral breath of history as much as i musical numbers further press the accelerator pedal and configure an idea of entertainment and of singing and audiovisual show enormously enveloping and all-round.

There soundtrack is once again composed of an anthology of ultrapop hits and rankings breaker (among the artists used stand out Billie Eilish, Drake, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and U2, with three classics from their repertoire, such as Where the streets have no name or I still haven’t found what I’m looking for, plus the unprecedented Your Song Saved My Life), but what counts above all is the amazing and intoxicating way in which these songs are used and reworked in the service of storytelling purer, in a engaging riot of good humor, ironic flashes, clockwork gags and success story strictly tailored to outsiders.

Filigree, but not too much, Sing 2 it is also a parable about crushing and often ferocious logic ofentertainment, among unscrupulous wolves, old glories (or rather old lions) and equally well-known scoundrels, while constantly raising the bar and the degree of involvement of the experience, which in a cinema hall can only amplify excessively, we the glowing and frantic think punctually choreography: of the grandiloquent units of measurement that proceed at a thousand per hour to the delight of young and old, incorporating within them both the American urban aesthetics, very much indebted to the thousand lights of Las Vegas, as much as the theatrical one, which winks at the stages Broadway confronting them as equals and always pushing the limits and horizons of the suspension of disbelief a little further.

Photo: Illumination Entertainment, Universal Pictures

