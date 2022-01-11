Turin-Fiorentina 4-0, the report cards: Brekalo double as an MVP. Vlahovic canceled by Bremer

Final result: Turin-Fiorentina 4-0

TURIN

Twin 6.5 – On his Serie A debut, he is asked to do the same things as Milinkovic-Savic, including acting as an added director with his feet. He breaks the ice with an easy save on Vlahovic, in the second half he says no to Nico Gonzalez.

Djidji 6.5 – The most improved player ever, copyright of Juric. He reads all situations well, always keeping his gaze fixed on the ball.

Bremer 7.5 – Peremptory in the advances on Vlahovic, he follows him in every area of ​​the field even if he were a stalker. The top scorer of the championship rebounds, winning one of the key duels of the match.

Rodriguez 6.5 – With a Bremer like this, everything becomes easier, however he puts his own effort into helping his teammate in the second place.

Single 7 – He warms his leg with a couple of stretches of his own, makes Martinez Quarta warn him, conditioning him. It fits in with the right timing, unlocking the game. From 88 ‘Zima sv

Lukic 7 – Balancer of the grenade midfield, in which he has now become an essential element. The assist for doubling was delightful.

Mandrake 6.5 – He finds a starting shirt after three months due to Pobega’s not perfect conditions, playing well the role of Lukic’s shoulder. Pack the assist for Sanabria.

Vojvoda 6.5 – He earned his title on the left with convincing performances. Running and one foot not bad, panoramic cross for Singo. He induces Callejon to make a mistake on the third goal.

Praet 6.5 – Elegant in handling the ball, he manages it with absolute mastery. Illuminate the Grande Torino by dispensing quality flashes. From 79 ‘Pobega sv

Brekalo 8 – In a hybrid position, a bit of an attacking midfielder and a bit of a winger. Class and clarity in the games: he determines with his quick thinking. He scores twice and starts the poker action. From 79 ‘Pjaca sv

Sanabria 7 – He will probably never be a double-digit striker but there are few forwards out there capable of making the team play so well. And this time he also scores a non-trivial goal. From 88 ‘Warming sv

Ivan Juric 8 – Stronger than the absences and the very few workouts in the legs, he annihilates Fiorentina on a physical and technical level. Pressing, crazy intensity and a competitive fury typical of Grenade DNA. This Bull in the house is a war machine. Becoming one outside is the next step.

FIORENTINA

Terracciano 5 – Not guilty on the first two goals, on the third he understands late that Callejon’s bad back pass would have become an assist for Brekalo.

Odriozola 5.5 – It tries, it releases, it launches. But Calljon does not help him and on the contrary puts him in difficulty in defense. In any case, he is one of the few who, if he hadn’t finished in goleada, would have deserved the pass.

Milenkovic 5.5 – Some physical confrontation and the usual head shots. Nothing in particular in a match in which no viola deserves a pass.

Fourth 4.5 – Immediately takes a yellow card and then starts a nightmare 45 minutes. First he sends back badly and favors Vojvoda’s cross on the first goal, then he blows himself up on the second. A really bad match for the Argentine. From 45 ‘ Igor 4.5 – Log in to heal the mistakes of his teammate, immediately commits a sensational one that allows Sanabria to score the 4-0. He commits at least a couple of other levies that could have cost the viola dearly.

Biraghi 5 – On the first goal he misses the defensive retreat leaving Singo to Castrovilli. He misses a lot of passes and even on set balls there is a lot to review.

Bonaventure 5 – Strangely imprecise and absent it seems the stunt double of the decisive player of the first round. A couple of heels without recipient and a trotting performance that is among the worst in purple.

Torreira 5.5 – Hidden in midfield, he is not helped by his teammates and consequently cannot find the time necessary to break the grenade pressure. Desaparecido in the second half, he shows up only for a crossbar … with the game stopped.

Castrovilli 5 – Light compared to opponents in the median, but he is still one of the few who tries. The mistake was to send him on the field from 1 ‘against such a physical midfield, but he does not give up the fight. Also in the second half he tries but he continually slams on the grenade and no effect shots are remembered. From 73 ‘ Maleh 6 – He comes in and shows off his desire and athletic freshness. Perhaps he could aspire to a starting position …

Callejon 4 – Despite the purchase of Ikoné, Italiano gives him confidence and he repays him with a gruesome first half. Then it is overcome with the assist for Brekalo who scores the 3-0 on his back pass for Terracciano. From 45 ‘ Saponara 6 – He tries with serpentine and shot … limp. It does not go badly, but the game was already compromised.

Vlahovic 5 – Caged by Bremer and Djidji, he struggles to touch the ball and enter the game. In the second half perhaps he touches even fewer balls and after four goals conceded Italian changes him to avoid “useless” minutes. From 73 ‘ Kokorin 6 – Market walkway. She needs to find a team, it is difficult to find her after these scarce 20 minutes.

Nico Gonzalez 4.5 – Sprinting, running, elbowing but struggling a lot to become dangerous throughout the first half. In the second half he continues to be out of the game, then infuriates Italian with a useless rabona in the middle of a dangerous action and under 4 goals. Lots of smoke and very little roast. From 78 ‘ Ikoné SV – Gives Viola fans a reason to finish watching a chilling match.

Italian 5 – The starting line-up is wrong and it is evident from the result in the 45th minute when Torino are already ahead 3-0. In the second half he does not improve with the changes and with the intermission. A worrying performance, especially considering that the Bull had to be in an emergency. A lot of responsibility, this time, for the commander of Commisso.