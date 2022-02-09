Turin is looking for new postmen – the Republic

In the province of Turin, Poste Italiane is looking for postmen to be included in its staff. Candidates will be hired with a fixed-term contract and will deal with the distribution of correspondence and parcels in the provincial territory in relation to specific business needs.

To submit your application, you must enter your curriculum vitae in the “Open Positions” section of the “Careers” page at www.posteitaliane.it by 13 February.

By selecting from the open positions that of postman it is possible to consult the requirements to be able to participate in the selection including the High School Diploma and a valid driving license.

Poste Italiane in the province of Turin can count on a distribution network divided into 41 distribution centers and centers and an innovative delivery model at the service of citizens that guarantees deliveries throughout the provincial territory.

In addition to traditional logistics, the distribution of Poste can count on the Punto Poste network, the set of commercial activities that offer parcel collection and shipping services, which involves tobacconists, bars, stationeries, shops and newsstands from which it is possible to collect. your purchases quickly and easily. In the province of Turin, 457 businesses are members of the Punto Poste Network. In addition, there are 28 Lockers on the provincial territory.