Turin, Juric: ‘I liked the transfer market, I felt the confidence of the club’

Tomorrow the match against Torino in Udine and the coach takes stock of signings (“they will not play immediately), Belotti (” on Monday he will return to work with the team “) and Bremer (” The renewal fantastic gesture “)

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Our thoughts naturally turn to tomorrow’s challenge in Udine, but it was inevitable to sign a reflection on the market that has just been archived. Ivan Juric does not hold back, quite the contrary. He explores the issues of the market with pleasure, with a series of long considerations. He fully promotes the incoming operations placed by president Urbano Cairo and technical director Davide Vagnati. “I liked the market very much – comments Ivan Juric -, it was just like ideas. The president has taken that step we talked about in the past, in the right direction to build the Taurus of the future ”.

Ideas and trust – So we start from here, from a market to which Juric often associates the words “well, well”. And he says: “The president took the step by embracing my ideas: it was understood who are those players who have represented the strong side of Toro so far in the league, and in which young people it is right to invest. We can certainly do better and better, but I am also happy with the understanding that has been created between me, the president and Davide Vagnati ”. Juric emphasizes ideas and intentions. “The market was right in terms of ideas and also in intentions: I liked it a lot. We are moving in the same direction with society, we have made great strides forward. To tell the truth, I did not even expect the president to put so much more money into the market, considering that in the past the club has made monstrous investments that proved to be unfair – continues the Turin coach -. It means that it is a certificate of trust and that the president believes in it ”.

New purchases – They ask him if the new signings will be seen from the beginning in Udine tomorrow, he replies: “I think not”. And then he goes back to thinking about the strategies behind the market operations: “At Toro there is an excellent base, on which we had to insert young guys who earn much less than those who were there before. And this was done very well. It is right to pay attention to this aspect too, and stay within certain parameters, with normal salaries: it is an important thing for the balance of the locker room. By inserting young players who have not suffered regular holders, you do not improve the team significantly immediately but you start a path that, with work and growth, will allow these young people to become the strongest pieces of Turin tomorrow. We are going on this good path: the new players all have the prospect of becoming important players for Toro, with time and patience ”. Then he gives his opinion on each of the new signings. “Pellegri has enormous potential. Now he has to build himself as a man, because he has had so many physical problems. He hasn’t grown up in recent years like Pobega and Ricci. He had it all right away. He has to improve a lot on a physical level, but we have to be very careful: if we find all these components, he can become an important player ”. On Ricci: “I really liked his choice of him, he’s a mega intelligent guy. We can do a good job with him ”. On Demba Seck: “he has something still unexpressed that teases us. Something important. With enormous margins for improvement: it is a great risk, but there are also great margins ”.

Good morning stop – When it comes to tomorrow’s match, “Udinese is a physical team, tough, difficult to face”, we start with Alessandro Buongiorno’s last-minute injury. “Ale had a problem with an adductor – Juric takes stock-, today let’s see if he has recovered. We will make a decision later. We also have Djidji who has some pubic problems because of which he has been stopped in this period: I hope that he will be able to overcome this problem, which is boring ”. Bremer in the department will also be disqualified tomorrow. He also talks about Pjaca’s condition: “Marko well, he had a little stuff in his knee but nothing special. Today he trains with us and if everything is ok he will be called up ”. For the first time since the beginning of the season, Juric had fifteen days off with all the players: “We followed a program to raise the technical and physical level. Although I did not like this stop, because we came from a period of exceptional shape. Now we need to light up immediately and play a great match tomorrow “.

Belotti and Bremer – Andrea Belotti reviews his return to the group for training: “From Monday he could start working with the team – continues the coach -. We will see after such a long period in what conditions it will be “. Speaking of the singles, Juric applauds Bremer’s renewal: “I read it from two points of view. The first is that Bremer makes a hallucinating gesture towards the club, allowing the club to be calm and to be able to evaluate things properly, without haste and without pressure. A fantastic gesture. The second: my goal is for him to sign for five years in the future and for him to tell me: ‘I want to stay here’. We have to work on this, it is clear that we are not there yet. But when a player like him makes me a gesture like this he means that we are on the right path ”.

February 5, 2022 (change February 5, 2022 | 14:12)

